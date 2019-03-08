Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking and Dagenham pledges £38million to spruce up housing stock

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 23 April 2019

Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD

Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD

Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER

The local authority has pledged an extra £38million to do up council homes.

The cash boost brings the total spent on Barking and Dagenham Council's Decent Homes programme to £88m.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for housing and regeneration, said: “While we have an important job to build new homes for our residents, it's also equally important to invest in our existing housing stock.

“We want to ensure we provide homes our residents are proud to live in and through the Decent Homes programme, we're able to do this.

“Despite cuts to our grants from government, there's much more work that's yet to be done.”

Surveyors inspected council homes across the borough last year and drew up a list of properties earmarked for repairs this financial year.

The works include improving heating systems, windows, doors and lifts.

More than 9,000 kitchens, bathrooms and boilers were replaced between April 2018 and March 2019 alone.

And a total of 140 homes had extra insulation to their ground floor bathrooms put in cutting energy bills.

Most Read

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

Appeal to find missing Dagenham teenager

Kane was last seen on April 11. Pic: Family handout

Jamaican grandmother of Damary Dawkins denied visa to attend his funeral

Damary Dawkins was a keen footballer. Picture: ACLT

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ Barking volunteer with a gift for storytelling

Sid passed away at the age of 94. Picture: ERIC FEASEY

Most Read

Raheem Sterling to pay for the funeral of Dagenham schoolboy Damary Dawkins

Raheem Sterling with Damary Dawkins and Beverley De-Gale from the Afro-Carribean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT). Picture: ACLT

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Dagenham

The man was found dead at an address in Hedgeman's Road. Pic: Google

Appeal to find missing Dagenham teenager

Kane was last seen on April 11. Pic: Family handout

Jamaican grandmother of Damary Dawkins denied visa to attend his funeral

Damary Dawkins was a keen footballer. Picture: ACLT

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ Barking volunteer with a gift for storytelling

Sid passed away at the age of 94. Picture: ERIC FEASEY

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Athletics: No half measures for Barking Road Runner Traylen

Barking Road Runners face the camera

Taylor criticises fringe Daggers players after defeat at Braintree

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking boss Gardner says Bees win was fully deserved

Ben O'Brien heads goalwards for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

Barking and Dagenham pledges £38million to spruce up housing stock

Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD

Former world karate champion steps out of retirement aged 61 in ‘fight to save young lives’

Geoff Thompson trained in Barking before the 10K Karate Clash. Picture: GEOFF THOMPSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists