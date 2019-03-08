Barking and Dagenham pledges £38million to spruce up housing stock

Cameron Geddes. Picture: LBBD Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER

The local authority has pledged an extra £38million to do up council homes.

The cash boost brings the total spent on Barking and Dagenham Council's Decent Homes programme to £88m.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for housing and regeneration, said: “While we have an important job to build new homes for our residents, it's also equally important to invest in our existing housing stock.

“We want to ensure we provide homes our residents are proud to live in and through the Decent Homes programme, we're able to do this.

“Despite cuts to our grants from government, there's much more work that's yet to be done.”

Surveyors inspected council homes across the borough last year and drew up a list of properties earmarked for repairs this financial year.

The works include improving heating systems, windows, doors and lifts.

More than 9,000 kitchens, bathrooms and boilers were replaced between April 2018 and March 2019 alone.

And a total of 140 homes had extra insulation to their ground floor bathrooms put in cutting energy bills.