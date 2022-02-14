Council leader's dance moves help young mayor beat fundraising aim

Council leader Darren Rodwell and youth mayor Labella Anum took part in a 1970s themed dance medley - Credit: LBBD

Barking and Dagenham's young mayor has raised more than £4,000 for a domestic abuse charity during her year in post.

Labella Anum generated the cash with help from her peers in the Barking and Dagenham youth forum group through a series of events and challenges.

These included a bake sale, a movie night and a quiz night in partnership with borough mayor Cllr Edna Fergus.

They also participated in a sponsored walk, hanging empowering messages about domestic abuse on trees in borough parks as well as a bucket shake at Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club.

The money raised is going to Refuge, which supports people who have experienced domestic violence and abuse.

In May 2020, Refuge reported that it had seen a 950 per cent spike in visits to its website than pre-Covid, with a 66pc average weekly increase in calls to its helpline.

Labella said: “We want to raise as much money as possible for Refuge because we feel passionate about supporting survivors.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has donated so far - you are helping to save and change the lives of thousands of women and children escaping domestic abuse.”

The young mayor also teamed up with council leader Darren Rodwell as part of the fundraising efforts.

The duo starred in a dance medley video, in which Cllr Rodwell donned a blonde wig.

The 1970s theme was in honour of the charity opening its first refuge for women and children in 1971.

Cllr Rodwell said: “The young mayor knows I’m game for a laugh, especially for such a good cause.

“It’s so refreshing to work with our young people, who are so passionate about making a difference to the lives of others.

“As a council, we’re committed to reducing domestic violence in the borough, and I’d like to thank Labella and the group for everything they are doing to help support the cause.”

Labella added: “I had a lot of fun filming the fundraising video with the leader and it’s been rewarding to help organise our other charity events."

More than £4,300 has been raised, beating her £4,000 target.

To donate, visit Labella's JustGiving page justgiving.com/fundraising/bdyoungmayor2021-refuge.