Council leader rebukes claim of 'heightened' far-right extremism risk

Barking and Dagenham was named by Hope not hate as one of the authorities where Covid-19 has "heightened existing risks" of far-right extremism

Barking and Dagenham is among 52 council areas where the economic effects of Covid could fuel community tensions, according to a charity.

Hope not hate published a report which assessed the impact of the pandemic on social cohesion and integration across the country.

The 52 authorities it identified are areas where Covid-19 has "heightened existing risks" of far-right extremism, it said.

The borough elected 12 councillors from the far-right British National Party in 2006 but the BNP lost all of its seats at the next election in 2010.

Council leader Darren Rodwell said social cohesion is increasing across its communities and accused the report of being "misleading".

“We have our own history of defeating far right extremism in Barking and Dagenham, including Nick Griffin and the BNP in 2010," he added.

“We learned some important lessons which we have since put into action.

"Like other areas up and down the country, we face many challenges, but bringing the community together is not one of them.”

The charity, which aims to expose and oppose far-right extremism, said all of the 52 councils had seen a "significant" short-term Covid impact, have "lower long term capacity to recover from economic shocks", and "more hostile than average attitudes to migration and multiculturalism among parts of the local population".

The councils it identified are "where challenges to community tensions are most likely to be exacerbated as a result of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic".

It said: "We believe that these are the local authorities where stresses on social cohesion have potentially been amplified most acutely by the economic consequences of the pandemic.

"This does not mean they will automatically be susceptible to far right overtures."

Council leader Darren Rodwell: "We face many challenges, but bringing the community together is not one of them."

But Cllr Rodwell said the council is "extremely proud" of its record on community cohesion.

"We have done so much work in our borough, so we find the report quite misleading," he said.

“During the pandemic, 8,000 people of different faiths and backgrounds pulled together to help around 20,000 vulnerable residents by delivering emergency food and medicine and keeping in touch with them.

“Our annual summer of festivals programme which runs for most of the year brings people of all backgrounds and cultures together.

"More than 3,000 residents responded to our borough manifesto, setting out our plans for the future of the borough."

He also listed investment made by the council, including two new film studios, while Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets are relocating from the City of London to Dagenham.

"In doing so we are working with our local colleges and training providers to provide training opportunities so local people can get jobs," Cllr Rodwell added.

The council leader also said a resident survey carried out at the end of last year showed an increase in social cohesion on the previous year.

In December, Barking and Dagenham had the highest rate of Covid cases across the country and a total of 576 residents have died from the virus.

The Post also reported in July that the council was facing a budget deficit of £6.8million in 2023/24 following the pandemic.

Chris Clarke, policy researcher for the charity and the report's co-author, claimed that Barking and Dagenham saw a sharp rise in unemployment once coronavirus struck.

The borough was also among the top 20 per cent of English and Welsh councils for uptake of the furlough scheme, he added.

"Barking and Dagenham is likely to feel a particular pinch in economic terms thanks to the fallout from the virus – more so than most authorities," he said.

"There is a risk that this could feed into community tensions. The knock-on effects for cohesion will need to be carefully managed and monitored.

“This is not to say it is a place where the far right is actively mobilising, or to deny that fantastic community work is ongoing.

"Barking and Dagenham has a positive and proactive approach to these issues."