Barking and Dagenham Council use Volunteers’ Week to thank the hundreds who give up their time

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 June 2020

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: Jon King

On Volunteers’ Week, Barking and Dagenham Council has paid tribute to the army of people who give up their time to help out across the borough.

This celebration is a chance to thank every volunteer, the importance of whom has been really highlighted during this coronavirus pandemic.

The council currently has 483 active volunteers who have given a total of 28,524 hours of their time, with 29 of those using their acquired skills to move into full-time employment.

Councillor Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said: ”I would like to appreciate the hundreds of local people who give of their time volunteering in a number of roles across our borough, supporting our most vulnerable residents.”

A further 360 residents have also signed up to a new Covid-19 volunteer scheme.

To register an interest in volunteering with the council, please click here.

