Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham Council spends £87,000 to support LGBT community

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 May 2020

The rainbow flag is the symbol of the LGBT community. Picture: Benson Kua/Wiki Commons

The rainbow flag is the symbol of the LGBT community. Picture: Benson Kua/Wiki Commons

Archant

The Student View is a charity that teaches young people from The Warren School and Dagenham Park CoE School how to spot misinformation and write real news stories about Barking and Dagenham to encourage them to engage with their communities. This is one of their stories, by Chloe, Kiera and Olivia

Barking and Dagenham Council spent £87,221 on projects that support LGBT people and their families in 2019/20.

This comes more than five years after the rapes and murders of four young men by Stephen Port shook the community.

Port, also known as the Grindr Killer, is serving a life sentence for luring men by posting on online gay social networks then adding lethal doses of date rape drugs to their drinks before raping them in his flat in Barking.

You may also want to watch:

However, it is believed there are at least 11 victims of Port’s predatory behaviour.

Following these horrific deaths, the council began to carry out an annual needs assessment to encourage members of the LGBT community to rebuild their trust in local authorities.

Funding for support of the LGBT community in Dagenham and Barking has stayed relatively consistent since 2014/15, at around £80,000 a year. The exception is 2018/19, where that figure dropped to slightly over £32,000.

* The findings were sourced by media literacy charity The Student View in a Freedom of Information request submitted to Barking and Dagenham Borough Council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal to trace man after driver dies in Dagenham crash

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Dagenham man who admitted child sexual assaults

Daniel Archbold, 33, from Dagenham, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for 32 sexual offences on Friday May 1. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Man and boy in hospital after Dagenham double stabbing

A crime scene has been cordoned off after a man and a boy were found with stab wounds in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham. Picture: Matthew Hossack

Man pronounced dead at two car collision on Heathway in Dagenham

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following fatal collision on Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Image of second man released after fatal crash in Dagenham

Police have issued this picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a crash in Heathway, Dagenham on April 30. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police appeal to trace man after driver dies in Dagenham crash

Police also want to speak to this man, whose picture was released on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Dagenham man who admitted child sexual assaults

Daniel Archbold, 33, from Dagenham, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for 32 sexual offences on Friday May 1. Picture: London Metropolitan Police

Man and boy in hospital after Dagenham double stabbing

A crime scene has been cordoned off after a man and a boy were found with stab wounds in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham. Picture: Matthew Hossack

Man pronounced dead at two car collision on Heathway in Dagenham

Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following fatal collision on Heathway, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Image of second man released after fatal crash in Dagenham

Police have issued this picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a crash in Heathway, Dagenham on April 30. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Coronavirus: Capital Kids Cricket keeping youngsters really busy

Capital Kids Cricket has devised challenges to keep youngsters occupied during the lockdown

Coronavirus: Premier League return ‘could boost nation’s mental health’

Arsenal fans look on during their last Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium against West Ham on March 7

England women enjoy European Amateur Boxing Championship success

Nicola Adams in action at the Amateur Boxing Championships at the Echo Arena

Coronavirus: Grounds for concern over using neutral venues

Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Barking and Dagenham Council spends £87,000 to support LGBT community

The rainbow flag is the symbol of the LGBT community. Picture: Benson Kua/Wiki Commons
Drive 24