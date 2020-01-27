Search

Advanced search

Barking and Dagenham Council to host online Q&A about budget proposals

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 January 2020

Cllr Dominic Twomey is the deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: Sophie Morton.

Cllr Dominic Twomey is the deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: Sophie Morton.

Archant

Barking and Dagenham Council is hosting an online question and answer session for people to find out more about the budget proposals.

You may also want to watch:

Deputy leader Cllr Dominic Twomey, who is also the cabinet member for finance, performance and core services, is set to take part in a Facebook Live session on Tuesday, January 28.

The session, running between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, will give people the chance to ask questions about the council's for 2020/21.

To watch or to ask a question, visit facebook.com/barkinganddagenham

Related articles

Most Read

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Most Read

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner delighted with response in Westfield win

Dumebi GB-Dumaka attempts to win a header (pic Terry Gilbert)

Primary school’s religious provision graded excellent by inspectors

St Margaret's C of E Primary School pupils and headteacher David Huntingford celebrating their excellent Siams rating. Picture: Sophie Cox

Barking and Dagenham Council to host online Q&A about budget proposals

Cllr Dominic Twomey is the deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: Sophie Morton.

Fireworks, guns and false alarms: What a year of stop and search in Barking and Dagenham looks like

Stop and search incidents have concentrated on Barking Station and increased dramatically over 2019. Picture: Alex Shaw

Simply the worst! West Ham scraping the bottom of the barrel

West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24