Barking and Dagenham Council to host online Q&A about budget proposals

Barking and Dagenham Council is hosting an online question and answer session for people to find out more about the budget proposals.

Deputy leader Cllr Dominic Twomey, who is also the cabinet member for finance, performance and core services, is set to take part in a Facebook Live session on Tuesday, January 28.

The session, running between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, will give people the chance to ask questions about the council's for 2020/21.

To watch or to ask a question, visit facebook.com/barkinganddagenham