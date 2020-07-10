Barking and Dagenham Council’s trading standards team receive national award for anti-counterfeiting enforcement

Counterfeit items of childrens clothing that were being sold at Dagenham Market and seized by the council. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council Archant

An investigation that led to more than 60,000 items of fake clothing being recovered helped earn the council’s trading standards team a national award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team was recognised for departmental excellence in enforcement at the annual Anti-Counterfeiting Group Awards, after a successful year with a significant number of seizures and prosecutions online and in physical premises.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety said: “Our trading standards team work tirelessly to ensure that traders and local businesses are operating legally and in so doing protect our residents.

“I’m over the moon that their hard work has been recognised.”

The team were nominated for the award by trademark representatives.

Email tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk to report concerns about a trader or business in the borough.