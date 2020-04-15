Impromptu garden gig by Dagenham’s Carlie Townsend goes viral as the world remains in lockdown

An impromptu garden concert by Dagenham resident Carlie Townsend has racked up more than 40,000 views on Facebook.

Carlie — who has been singing since she was a child — put on an Easter Sunday show at the suggestion of mum Kerry, who thought it would help cheer up the neighbourhood during lockdown.

What began as a morale booster for those living in and around Peartree Gardens quickly became a viral hit.

The singer, who also works for Barking and Dagenham Council in the mayor’s office, was overwhelmed by the reaction.

“To be honest, I felt silly at first when mum asked me to sing for the neighbours,” she said.

“But now I am absolutely overwhelmed that I managed to bring a little slice of happiness, not only to people in Barking and Dagenham, but literally all over the world.

“The amount of beautiful comments has been amazing and I am so very grateful to have helped in a small way.”

As of today (Wednesday, April 15), Carlie’s video has been viewed more than 40,000 times, and she has received messages from places as far afield as the USA, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Canada and South America.

Carlie’s performance featured a number of classics such as Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?, Midnight Train to Georgia and Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

Though the singer was forced to cut short her performance due to bad weather, she had already made a huge impression on thousands of people.

The morning after her Easter concert, an excited Carlie posted a thank you message on her Facebook page.

Commenting that she woke up to 125 friend requests, the singer announced plans to do another concert on Friday, May 8 to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Mum Kerry said: “I think that it is so beautiful how people have responded. People who we don’t know. People who we were totally unaware were watching. It’s also nice to put Dagenham on the map.”