Search

Advanced search

Impromptu garden gig by Dagenham’s Carlie Townsend goes viral as the world remains in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:22 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 15 April 2020

A video of Dagenham resident Carlie Townsend performing an impromptu concert in her back garden has racked up thousands of views. Picture: Kerry Townsend

A video of Dagenham resident Carlie Townsend performing an impromptu concert in her back garden has racked up thousands of views. Picture: Kerry Townsend

Archant

An impromptu garden concert by Dagenham resident Carlie Townsend has racked up more than 40,000 views on Facebook.

Carlie — who has been singing since she was a child — put on an Easter Sunday show at the suggestion of mum Kerry, who thought it would help cheer up the neighbourhood during lockdown.

What began as a morale booster for those living in and around Peartree Gardens quickly became a viral hit.

The singer, who also works for Barking and Dagenham Council in the mayor’s office, was overwhelmed by the reaction.

“To be honest, I felt silly at first when mum asked me to sing for the neighbours,” she said.

“But now I am absolutely overwhelmed that I managed to bring a little slice of happiness, not only to people in Barking and Dagenham, but literally all over the world.

“The amount of beautiful comments has been amazing and I am so very grateful to have helped in a small way.”

As of today (Wednesday, April 15), Carlie’s video has been viewed more than 40,000 times, and she has received messages from places as far afield as the USA, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Canada and South America.

Carlie’s performance featured a number of classics such as Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?, Midnight Train to Georgia and Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

Though the singer was forced to cut short her performance due to bad weather, she had already made a huge impression on thousands of people.

The morning after her Easter concert, an excited Carlie posted a thank you message on her Facebook page.

Commenting that she woke up to 125 friend requests, the singer announced plans to do another concert on Friday, May 8 to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Mum Kerry said: “I think that it is so beautiful how people have responded. People who we don’t know. People who we were totally unaware were watching. It’s also nice to put Dagenham on the map.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after 5G telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Dagenham carers battle for respect as supermarkets continue to deny priority access

Carer Toni Rutter and her client Tanya Brawn on the way to a hospital appointment. Picture: Toni Rutter

Dagenham man and teenage passenger arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Essex

A Dagenham man and his passenger were arrested after being pulled over by police on the A12 near Marks Tey, Essex. Picture: Google

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Most Read

Three arrested on suspicion of arson after 5G telecoms mast fire in Dagenham

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes. Picture: Kelly Flatman

Dagenham carers battle for respect as supermarkets continue to deny priority access

Carer Toni Rutter and her client Tanya Brawn on the way to a hospital appointment. Picture: Toni Rutter

Dagenham man and teenage passenger arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Essex

A Dagenham man and his passenger were arrested after being pulled over by police on the A12 near Marks Tey, Essex. Picture: Google

History: How two merry spots on the map of Dagenham got their names

The site of the Old Merry Fiddlers pub is now a petrol station. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

FA Learning YouTube channel launched as Football’s Staying Home

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

Barking ‘worthy Essex Senior Cup winners’ says old boy Cooper on anniversary of 1990 triumph

Barking celebrate winning the Essex Senior Cup in 1990

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Who could stay and who might be going at Dagenham & Redbridge?

Connor Dimaio of Stockport and Luke Croll of Dagenham. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24