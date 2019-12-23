Future Youth Zone in Dagenham to launch in-house counselling service

A counselling service will be offered at Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Young people across Barking and Dagenham are set to benefit from specialist mental health support thanks to a charity supported by the royal family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Place2Be - which counts the Duchess of Cambridge as patron - has partnered with Future Youth Zone to offer an in-house counselling service to members from the new year.

The charity provides emotional and therapeutic services to young people, meeting the demand for early mental heath support for children and teenagers.

Place2Be's CEO Catherine Roche said: "Place2Be aims to build children's resilience through talking, creative work and play, helping them to cope with complex issues.

"Our partnership with Future Youth Zone will help us reach more children who could really benefit from our services."

Counsellor Kirandip Kar has been trained to provide weekly sessions at the youth centre, allowing members of all ages to speak to her either on their own or with a friend.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "Young people deserve a safe space to explore their feelings and emotions without judgement, helping them to build their resilience and work towards achieving their full potential.

"My role at Future will ensure young people have the opportunity to access this service in order to better their wellbeing."

The youth centre, on the edge of Parsloes Park, was officially opened by the Duke of Sussex in April and welcomed 4,000 members within the first two months.

Part of the OnSide Youth Zone network, it offers a range of activities including cooking, crafts and climbing.

Future's CEO Gavin Evans said: "Future Youth Zone gives young people from Barking and Dagenham somewhere to go, something to do and someone to talk to.

"Alongside offering more than 20 activities every night, we recognise the importance of our team establishing positive relationships with young people that ensure they have positive role models to speak to when they need to.

"Place2Be is a fantastic charity and our new collaboration will ensure that members of the Youth Zone can access professional support to help them understand and overcome challenges that they are facing."

For more information about becoming a Future member, visit futureyouthzone.org