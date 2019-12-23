Search

Future Youth Zone in Dagenham to launch in-house counselling service

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 December 2019

A counselling service will be offered at Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

A counselling service will be offered at Future Youth Zone in Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Young people across Barking and Dagenham are set to benefit from specialist mental health support thanks to a charity supported by the royal family.

Place2Be - which counts the Duchess of Cambridge as patron - has partnered with Future Youth Zone to offer an in-house counselling service to members from the new year.

The charity provides emotional and therapeutic services to young people, meeting the demand for early mental heath support for children and teenagers.

Place2Be's CEO Catherine Roche said: "Place2Be aims to build children's resilience through talking, creative work and play, helping them to cope with complex issues.

"Our partnership with Future Youth Zone will help us reach more children who could really benefit from our services."

Counsellor Kirandip Kar has been trained to provide weekly sessions at the youth centre, allowing members of all ages to speak to her either on their own or with a friend.

She said: "Young people deserve a safe space to explore their feelings and emotions without judgement, helping them to build their resilience and work towards achieving their full potential.

"My role at Future will ensure young people have the opportunity to access this service in order to better their wellbeing."

The youth centre, on the edge of Parsloes Park, was officially opened by the Duke of Sussex in April and welcomed 4,000 members within the first two months.

Part of the OnSide Youth Zone network, it offers a range of activities including cooking, crafts and climbing.

Future's CEO Gavin Evans said: "Future Youth Zone gives young people from Barking and Dagenham somewhere to go, something to do and someone to talk to.

"Alongside offering more than 20 activities every night, we recognise the importance of our team establishing positive relationships with young people that ensure they have positive role models to speak to when they need to.

"Place2Be is a fantastic charity and our new collaboration will ensure that members of the Youth Zone can access professional support to help them understand and overcome challenges that they are facing."

For more information about becoming a Future member, visit futureyouthzone.org

‘We must remember the less privileged’: Dagenham restaurant offering the needy free Christmas Day dinner

L-R: Cousins Minhaj Uddin and Ahmed Ansari outside Big Bites in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Barking’s Capital Karts goes into administration but insists ‘it is business as usual’

A racer at Capital Karts in Barking. Picture: Ken Mears.

Teenager seen acting suspiciously in Barking jailed for multiple offences

Dalston man Oguzhan Altun has been charged with murder.

Investigation launched after body of 16-year-old boy found in Dagenham

Halbutt Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Have your say on the future clinical strategy of Queen’s and King George hospitals’ NHS trust

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

