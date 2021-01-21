Covid funding boost for charities promoting youth arts and inclusion

Published: 2:07 PM January 21, 2021

Performing arts charity Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance is one of the funding recipients. - Credit: LBBD

A youth performing arts charity and an organisation promoting inclusion, health and wellbeing in the borough have received funding boosts.

Barking and Dagenham Youth Dance (BDYD) and Triangoals are among 14 east London organisations sharing £40,000 from the London City Airport community fund.

Recipients of the funding will receive up to £3,000 to help them make positive change and support vulnerable people impacted by Covid.

Based in Barking, BDYD delivers arts-based projects, youth dance workshops, community arts events and career pathway activities for children and young people aged five to 19.

The charity provides opportunities to engage in constructive activities like dance, drama and singing, with an emphasis on instilling common values such as friendship, learning and citizenship.

Triangoals, based at the Rivergate Centre in Barking, provides activities for adults and children to promote inclusion in the community and improve physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing.

It has recently delivered various fitness classes and activities online via social media channels to engage families and children to keep them healthy and active.

Deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council and cabinet member for community leadership and engagement, Cllr Saima Ashraf is on the board of trustees for the fund.

She said: "I’m pleased to support the London City Airport community fund, which is providing vital financial resources to groups across east London so they can help people in their time of need.

“Barking and Dagenham Council is working incredibly hard to support our residents during this very challenging time.

“Local partners such as businesses and community groups also have a key role to play in delivering support and services for vulnerable people.

“That is why I’m particularly delighted that two local charities have been successful in securing grants in this latest funding round."

Grants have been awarded to community organisations helping people in areas such as youth employment and training; physical and mental health and wellbeing; homelessness; food poverty; and loneliness and isolation.