Search

Advanced search

Creative Barking and Dagenham offering local artists up to £1000 to develop work in progress

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 July 2020

Creative Barking and Dagenham are offering local artists up to �1000 to develop a work in progress, with the deadline for submissions noon July 9. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Creative Barking and Dagenham are offering local artists up to �1000 to develop a work in progress, with the deadline for submissions noon July 9. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Jimmy Lee Photography

Creative Barking and Dagenham (CBD) is offering residents two exciting new opportunities to create, commission and curate artistic work around the theme of bridging divides and connecting across differences.

The logo for the bridging project announced by Creative Barking and Dagenham, intended to replace its postponed summer circus performance. Picture: Creative Barking and DagenhamThe logo for the bridging project announced by Creative Barking and Dagenham, intended to replace its postponed summer circus performance. Picture: Creative Barking and Dagenham

You may also want to watch:

CBD — a project supported by Barking and Dagenham Council — has announced the creative programme in place of its intended summer outdoor circus performance which has been postponed until 2021.

The bridging theme is derived from the name of the postponed performance: Explore and Test Commissions is for artists based in the borough, who wish to further develop a work in progress and test it with an audience on a digital platform. CBD is offering up to £1000 for each commission, with the deadline noon on July 9.

The second initiative, Bridge Stories, is a forum for local people to share their experiences of building bridges and connecting across differences both before, during, and after the coronavirus pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV

Shopping trolleys were used to carry rubbish to this Dagenham alleyway by a pair of culprits who have now been fined £400 each. Picture: LBBD

Dagenham and Upminster men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police near the scene of a serious assault in South Ockendon in the early hours of this morning (July 1). Picture: Louise Charge

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

What to expect at the pubs which are reopening across Barking and Dagenham this weekend

The Beacon Tree, Green Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Confirmed coronavirus case at infant school in Dagenham

Village Infant School in Dagenham.

Dagenham flytippers fined £400 each after getting caught on CCTV

Shopping trolleys were used to carry rubbish to this Dagenham alleyway by a pair of culprits who have now been fined £400 each. Picture: LBBD

Dagenham and Upminster men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police near the scene of a serious assault in South Ockendon in the early hours of this morning (July 1). Picture: Louise Charge

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

What to expect at the pubs which are reopening across Barking and Dagenham this weekend

The Beacon Tree, Green Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Great to be back, but it’s not going to be the same says Essex head coach McGrath

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Creative Barking and Dagenham offering local artists up to £1000 to develop work in progress

Creative Barking and Dagenham are offering local artists up to �1000 to develop a work in progress, with the deadline for submissions noon July 9. Picture: Jimmy Lee

Crucial system fighting to win war against virus

IMPORTANT MESSAGE: The NHS Test and Trace messaging on a high street billboard Picture: Glyn KIRK / AFP / Getty Images

Queen’s and King George hospitals among best in country for listening to patients

Kathryn Halford, Chief Nurse and Deputy Chief Executive at the Trust (Pic: BHRUT)

Curran awaits Covid-19 test at Ageas Bowl

Social distancing signage is seen around the ground during day two of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl