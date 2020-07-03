Creative Barking and Dagenham offering local artists up to £1000 to develop work in progress

Creative Barking and Dagenham (CBD) is offering residents two exciting new opportunities to create, commission and curate artistic work around the theme of bridging divides and connecting across differences.

CBD — a project supported by Barking and Dagenham Council — has announced the creative programme in place of its intended summer outdoor circus performance which has been postponed until 2021.

The bridging theme is derived from the name of the postponed performance: Explore and Test Commissions is for artists based in the borough, who wish to further develop a work in progress and test it with an audience on a digital platform. CBD is offering up to £1000 for each commission, with the deadline noon on July 9.

The second initiative, Bridge Stories, is a forum for local people to share their experiences of building bridges and connecting across differences both before, during, and after the coronavirus pandemic.