Views sought on how people see Barking and Dagenham and creativity

Views are being sought on creativity in the borough. Pictured is the Royal Opera House�s Alice�s Adventures in Wonderland. Picture: Jimmy Lee courtesy of Creative Barking and Dagenham ©Jimmy Lee

Views are being sought on what would make people get more creative in the borough.

Arts organisation Creative Barking and Dagenham is seeking comments with the offer of entering contributors into a prize draw for two £50 high street vouchers.

Sarah Wickens, head of programme at Creative Barking and Dagenham, explained: “We’d love to hear about what inspires Barking and Dagenham Post readers to take part in creative activities in our borough so we can make sure that we adapt our programme to meet their needs.”

Creative Barking and Dagenham’s staff are thinking about the next few years of their work and how it can best adapt to the needs of people in the borough.

The short survey asks people to share how they see Barking and Dagenham and what would inspire them to take part in more creative activities.

The survey takes five minutes and is due to close on November 30.

Visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/cbdpublicsurvey