Views sought on how people see Barking and Dagenham and creativity
- Credit: Archant
Views are being sought on what would make people get more creative in the borough.
Arts organisation Creative Barking and Dagenham is seeking comments with the offer of entering contributors into a prize draw for two £50 high street vouchers.
Sarah Wickens, head of programme at Creative Barking and Dagenham, explained: “We’d love to hear about what inspires Barking and Dagenham Post readers to take part in creative activities in our borough so we can make sure that we adapt our programme to meet their needs.”
Creative Barking and Dagenham’s staff are thinking about the next few years of their work and how it can best adapt to the needs of people in the borough.
The short survey asks people to share how they see Barking and Dagenham and what would inspire them to take part in more creative activities.
You may also want to watch:
The survey takes five minutes and is due to close on November 30.
Visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/cbdpublicsurvey
Most Read
- 1 Solved rates plummet for homicides, sex attacks and robberies
- 2 Shop local: Dagenham businesswoman vows to fight till her last breath to keep the doors open
- 3 Football should be a safe and open space for everyone says West Ham forward Martha Thomas
- 4 Dagenham manager McMahon pleased with much-needed win at Weymouth
- 5 Hornchurch, Dagenham, Haringey and Wealdstone find out FA Trophy fate
- 6 More Crossrail test trains as project enters 'crucial' phase
- 7 Town hall approves 900 homes plan in Barking
- 8 Dagenham bounce back to winning ways at Weymouth
- 9 Guilty: Dagenham paedophile who handed himself in after spotting online police appeal
- 10 Para swimmer Brock Whiston thanks sponsors for help in lockdown