Breaking

Firefighters have been called to Creek Road in Barking - Credit: Google

Firefighters are battling a blaze at commercial industrial building used a shisha bar.

Four fire engines and 25 crew members have been called to Creek Road in Barking.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "The ground floor of a two-storey commercial industrial unit used as a shisha bar is completely alight."

The brigade was called at 12.59pm today - January 31.

Crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Ilford and Dagenham fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

This is a breaking story - check back for updates.