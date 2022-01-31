Breaking
Firefighters battling shisha bar blaze at Barking industrial unit
Published: 1:52 PM January 31, 2022
- Credit: Google
Firefighters are battling a blaze at commercial industrial building used a shisha bar.
Four fire engines and 25 crew members have been called to Creek Road in Barking.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "The ground floor of a two-storey commercial industrial unit used as a shisha bar is completely alight."
The brigade was called at 12.59pm today - January 31.
Crews from East Ham, Plaistow, Ilford and Dagenham fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not currently known.
This is a breaking story - check back for updates.