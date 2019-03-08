Search

A13 death: Police name man killed after being hit by car

PUBLISHED: 10:55 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 25 September 2019

The police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a man was hit by a car on the A13 on Sunday, September 15.

Picture: Google

The man who died after being hit by a car on the A13 has been named as Gediminas Valionis.

The 36-year-old Lithuanian national was walking in the road at around 3.50am on Sunday, September 15 when he was hit.

A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple injuries and Mr Valionis' next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash - a black BMW 5 series - did not stop at the scene but police said the 39-year-old man returned to the scene a short time later.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol, and has since been released under investigation.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information or footage is asked to call Det Con Harry Nunez on 020 8597 4874 quoting CAD 1460/15SEP19.

