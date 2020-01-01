Search

Guilty: Men from Dagenham and Isle of Dogs among five-strong gang found with loaded weapons in car

PUBLISHED: 17:33 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:35 06 March 2020

Abdul Noor and Jahvon Robinson. Picture: MPS

Abdul Noor and Jahvon Robinson. Picture: MPS

Archant

A gang carrying two loaded semi-automatic weapons in a car have been found guilty of firearms offences.

Charles Frimpong. Picture: MPSCharles Frimpong. Picture: MPS

Abdul Noor, 23, of Crystal Way, Dagenham, and Jahvon Robinson, 22, of Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs, were among the five convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, March 4.

Charles Junior Frimpong, 23, of Pinner Park, Harrow; Riccardo Christophe, 29, of Albion Road, Hackney and Korey Lawrence, 25, of Bethune Road, Hackney were also found guilty.

Det Insp Glenn Butler said: "I have no doubt that the firearms recovered would have been used to cause serious or even fatal injuries in the hands of those convicted or others."

Armed police tried stopping a silver Vauxhall Astra in Ewhurst Close, Stepney Green, on February 11, 2019, at about 7.50pm.

Koery Lawrence. Picture: MPSKoery Lawrence. Picture: MPS

As officers approached, the five leapt out of the car and made off, leaving the engine running.

One was spotted throwing a gun away as they fled.

Frimpong, Lawrence and Noor were caught, detained and arrested by officers at the scene.

Riccardo Christophe. Picture: MPSRiccardo Christophe. Picture: MPS

Christophe, the driver, escaped but handed himself in to police a few hours later, admitting to the station officer he was driving.

Officers found the two semi-automatic weapons in a search of the abandoned car and surrounding area - one inside a rucksack on the front passenger seat and the one tossed away near the car.

The 8mm modified hand guns were loaded and one had the hammer cocked to fire. A balaclava and box containing plastic latex gloves were also recovered.

All four denied knowing anything about the guns during police interviews. They were all charged the next day.

Two weapons were found by police following a stop in Stepney Green. Picture: MPSTwo weapons were found by police following a stop in Stepney Green. Picture: MPS

Detectives made enquiries and identified Robinson as the fifth person in the car. He was arrested on April 23 last year and charged the next day.

Det Insp Butler said: "I would like to thank my team, supported by firearm officers, for their dedication and commitment in removing illegally held firearms from the streets of London. Both firearms were loaded and thankfully police action on the day prevented them from being discharged."

All five were found guilty of conspiracy to possess two firearms and conspiracy to possess ammunition on Wednesday, March 4 following a trial.

They will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, April 24.

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Dagenham's Samuel twins set for acting stardom as CBeebies cartoon beckons

Twins Taiya and Tyiana. Picture: Charlene Samuel

Manhunt launched after males seen brandishing a machete in Dagenham

An appeal has been launched for help finding a group of males seen brandishing a machete. Picture: Google

