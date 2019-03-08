Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jailed: Rogue landlord who turned family home into illegal flats

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 June 2019

Glenny Road in Barking where Akram Hussain illegally converted a family home into two flats. Picture: GOOGLE

Glenny Road in Barking where Akram Hussain illegally converted a family home into two flats. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A rogue landlord who illegally converted a Barking home into two flats without planning permission has been jailed after failing to pay back almost £130,000.

Akram Hussain, of Bedford Road, Walthamstow, was sentenced to 280 days for failing to pay a confiscation order, which was originally issued in 2017.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Let this be a clear warning to any landlord who thinks they are above the law - you aren't."

The case dates back to 2011, when officers from Barking and Dagenham Council ordered the 58-year-old to stop using the Glenny Road property as flats and return it to a family home.

You may also want to watch:

He failed to act so the council started legal proceedings.

At the time, an investigation by the local authority's enforcement officers discovered Hussain had received more than £1,900 per month in rent from the two flats.

Cllr Mullane said: "We will continue to pursue rogue landlords and take action against the small minority who put profit ahead of people.

"The council will always take a stand against those who look to exploit residents."

Hussain was sentenced at Westminister Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 4.

The confiscation order, for the sum of £129,755.15, remains in place until it is paid in full.

Most Read

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Barking fire: Fears remain for the vulnerable as 24-hour marshals patrol building

Workers are in process of removing what remains of the burn wood cladding. Picture: Luke Acton.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Barking fire: Fears remain for the vulnerable as 24-hour marshals patrol building

Workers are in process of removing what remains of the burn wood cladding. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Wilkinson thanks Dagenham for helping him ‘love the game again’

Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Harmer happy to help Essex hammer Hampshire as star turn in a quickfire triumph

Simon Harmer of Essex is congratulated by Ryan ten Doeschate having taken the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th June 2019

Jailed: Rogue landlord who turned family home into illegal flats

Glenny Road in Barking where Akram Hussain illegally converted a family home into two flats. Picture: GOOGLE

Arson attack survivor who ‘hit rock bottom’ stars in cinema film

Vicky Knight as Jade in Dirty God. Picture: PA Photo/Modern Films.

Accessible Transport for All drop-in event in Romford promotes mobility across east London

The Accessible Transport for All event will be held at the YMCA, Rush Green Road, Romford, on June 21. Picture: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists