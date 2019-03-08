Jailed: Rogue landlord who turned family home into illegal flats

Glenny Road in Barking where Akram Hussain illegally converted a family home into two flats. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A rogue landlord who illegally converted a Barking home into two flats without planning permission has been jailed after failing to pay back almost £130,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Akram Hussain, of Bedford Road, Walthamstow, was sentenced to 280 days for failing to pay a confiscation order, which was originally issued in 2017.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "Let this be a clear warning to any landlord who thinks they are above the law - you aren't."

The case dates back to 2011, when officers from Barking and Dagenham Council ordered the 58-year-old to stop using the Glenny Road property as flats and return it to a family home.

You may also want to watch:

He failed to act so the council started legal proceedings.

At the time, an investigation by the local authority's enforcement officers discovered Hussain had received more than £1,900 per month in rent from the two flats.

Cllr Mullane said: "We will continue to pursue rogue landlords and take action against the small minority who put profit ahead of people.

"The council will always take a stand against those who look to exploit residents."

Hussain was sentenced at Westminister Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 4.

The confiscation order, for the sum of £129,755.15, remains in place until it is paid in full.