Dagenham thug and Chadwell Heath mum jailed for ‘brutal’ ammonia attack

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police Archant

A 19-year-old mum and two men have been jailed for a brutal attack which left a man in a coma for nearly two weeks after corrosive ammonia was poured down his throat.

Makayla Hajaig, formerly of Barley Lane, Chadwell Heath; Adam Badejo, 30, of Valence Wood Road, Dagenham; and William Deo 20, of Eastleigh, Hampshire, appeared for a sentencing hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court yesterday (Monday, November 17).

On June 13 this year, music video producers Courtney Raymond and Jordan Dubois - both 20 at the time - were ambushed and robbed of more than £2,000 in equipment at a home in Argyle Road.

The two victims were lured by Hajaig into the entrance of the house, thinking they were there to produce a music video for her before being attacked.

The motive for the attack was believed to have been because they had previously worked with another man on a music video but had ended their working relationship after he had failed to pay them.

Hajaig was arrested on June 17 at her former home in Barley Lane and her mobile phone seized.

Jurors were told that the internet history on Hajaig’s iPhone revealed eBay search for terms including “five litre ammonia industrial grade use” and “superb quality industrial use ammonia 33pc” at around 3am the day before the attack.

She was found guilty of two counts of throwing a corrosive substance, two counts of robbery, one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She was also found guilty of assisting an offence.

Deo was caught on July 4, following a police manhunt.

He was found staying at the Redmond Hotel, in Archway, using the fake name “Johnny Robinson”.

After reviewing CCTV footage they spotted him despite having dyed his hair ginger.

He was found guilty of two counts of throwing a corrosive substance, two counts of robbery, one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Badejo was arrested and interviewed on June 19 and refused to answer any questions.

He was found guilty of two counts of throwing a corrosive substance, two counts of robbery, one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) proved that Hajaig helped plan the attack, set up the false identity, arranged the meeting and made enquiries about buying high strength ammonia.

Elaine Cousins, of CPS London North, said: “This was a particularly brutal attack involving ammonia being poured down the throat of one victim and splashed in the face of another.

“The CPS proved its case against each person based on the overwhelming evidence that they each played a role in this ambush, knowing corrosive ammonia would be used.

“Their victims were extremely lucky not to have suffered even more serious injuries and we hope today’s verdicts will bring them some sense of justice.”

A fourth defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with the same offences but has been deemed unfit for trial.

He may be tried after being assessed at a later date.

Sgt Matt Taylor, from the Met’s East Area Command Unit, added: “This was a sickening attack which left both young victims with serious injuries and is something that will stay with them for a long time.

“I would like to commend the bravery of both men who had to relive their experience when giving evidence in court, as well as the investigating officers who worked tirelessly to bring these offenders to justice.”

Hajaig was sentenced to 10 years in prison while Deo and Badejo were each sentenced to 15 years.