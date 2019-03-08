Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

PUBLISHED: 13:08 12 March 2019

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A husband and wife have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underage teenager.

A 16 year-old boy was sold a can of Fosters at the shop, Angel Store in Royal Parade, Church Street, Dagenham, without staff checking his age or asking for ID on August 10, 2017 in a test purchase.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This case shows we absolutely won’t allow underage alcohol sales to take place.

“We welcome businesses but they have to act in a manner that is socially acceptable and operate according to the letter of the law.”

Chuks Anyijiobi, the shop owner, was found guilty and ordered to pay a £450 fine, a £45 victim surcharge and £1,000 costs to Barking and Dagenham Council at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on February 1.

Joelle Anyijiobi, who holds the shop’s licence to sell alcohol, was also found guilty and fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge. She was also ordered to pay £1,000 costs to the council.

Anyone with concerns about businesses selling alcohol or other products to underage people can email tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

A13 crash sees two lanes closed

A13 Goresbrooke interchange eastbound around where the accident happened. Picture: Google.

BHRUT agrees £15.6m settlement for woman left severely brain damaged following surgery failings at Queen’s Hospital

The woman was undergoing surgery at Queen's Hospital in 2012 when staff failed to spot a bleed. Photo: John Hercock

Appeal to find missing Barking woman

Rokshana Adbur from Barking was last seen on Saturday. Picture: MPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

A13 crash sees two lanes closed

A13 Goresbrooke interchange eastbound around where the accident happened. Picture: Google.

BHRUT agrees £15.6m settlement for woman left severely brain damaged following surgery failings at Queen’s Hospital

The woman was undergoing surgery at Queen's Hospital in 2012 when staff failed to spot a bleed. Photo: John Hercock

Appeal to find missing Barking woman

Rokshana Adbur from Barking was last seen on Saturday. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Moreland hails Barking’s display in success over Maldon

Action from Barking's victory over Maldon in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Taylor pleased Daggers remain on course to beat drop ahead of Havant trip

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Angelo Balanta's opener against Bromley in the Vanarama National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

Appeal to find missing Barking woman

Rokshana Adbur from Barking was last seen on Saturday. Picture: MPS

Firefighters attend Dagenham scrapyard blaze

About 60 firefighters have tackleed a blaze at a scrapyard in Perry Road, Dagenham. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists