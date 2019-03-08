Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A husband and wife have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underage teenager.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 16 year-old boy was sold a can of Fosters at the shop, Angel Store in Royal Parade, Church Street, Dagenham, without staff checking his age or asking for ID on August 10, 2017 in a test purchase.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This case shows we absolutely won’t allow underage alcohol sales to take place.

“We welcome businesses but they have to act in a manner that is socially acceptable and operate according to the letter of the law.”

Chuks Anyijiobi, the shop owner, was found guilty and ordered to pay a £450 fine, a £45 victim surcharge and £1,000 costs to Barking and Dagenham Council at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on February 1.

Joelle Anyijiobi, who holds the shop’s licence to sell alcohol, was also found guilty and fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge. She was also ordered to pay £1,000 costs to the council.

Anyone with concerns about businesses selling alcohol or other products to underage people can email tradingstandards@lbbd.gov.uk