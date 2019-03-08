Barking men arrested in Belgium on suspicion of murder

Two Barking men have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two Barking men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Antwerp, Belgium.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, October 15 and another, 22, was arrested next day. European Arrest Warrants were out for both suspects, who will now appear at a Belgian court. It's expected they'll be extradited back to the UK.

The arrests follow two stabbings in a street close to Elephant and Castle Tube station on September 1.

One of the victims, Norman Bertran-Tavarez, died from his injuries the next day. The other, a 25-year-old man, was seriously injured, but has now been released from hospital.

Det Chief Insp Sam Blackburn said: "This is a pleasing development in our ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a man and violent assault of another in a London Underground station.

"Thanks to our colleagues in Belgium, we have now detained two men who will [be] extradited to the United Kingdom."

Two other men, both from Southwark, had been arrested at the time of the incident on suspicion of violent disorder, but both have been released without further action.