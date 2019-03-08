Search

Advanced search

Barking men arrested in Belgium on suspicion of murder

PUBLISHED: 13:20 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 18 October 2019

Elephant & Castle Underground, the scene of a double-stabbing on September 1. Two Barking men have now been arrested in connection with the incident. Picture: Google.

Elephant & Castle Underground, the scene of a double-stabbing on September 1. Two Barking men have now been arrested in connection with the incident. Picture: Google.

Google

Two Barking men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Antwerp, Belgium.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, October 15 and another, 22, was arrested next day. European Arrest Warrants were out for both suspects, who will now appear at a Belgian court. It's expected they'll be extradited back to the UK.

The arrests follow two stabbings in a street close to Elephant and Castle Tube station on September 1.

You may also want to watch:

One of the victims, Norman Bertran-Tavarez, died from his injuries the next day. The other, a 25-year-old man, was seriously injured, but has now been released from hospital.

Det Chief Insp Sam Blackburn said: "This is a pleasing development in our ongoing investigation into the tragic death of a man and violent assault of another in a London Underground station.

"Thanks to our colleagues in Belgium, we have now detained two men who will [be] extradited to the United Kingdom."

Two other men, both from Southwark, had been arrested at the time of the incident on suspicion of violent disorder, but both have been released without further action.

Most Read

Preferred bidder for Dagenham film studio project falls through

How the new film studios in Dagenham East could look. Picture credit: LBBD

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring ‘man with a van’ who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Preferred bidder for Dagenham film studio project falls through

How the new film studios in Dagenham East could look. Picture credit: LBBD

Biker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in Heathway crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Teenagers rescue four-year-old found crossing busy Dagenham road alone

All Saints Catholic School pupils Rebecca Adesina and Naomi Atoyebi. Picture: Nick Pauro

Have your say on plans to create 92 extra homes across two estates

Artist's impression of the Roxwell Road development. Picture: Be First

Ilford man fined £200 after hiring ‘man with a van’ who illegally dumped rubbish in Barking

A man from Ilford has been fined £200 after a 'man with a van' dumped his rubbish illegally. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

The East London Football Podcast

Leyton Orient players celebrate against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

World Cup: England must ‘fight until the end’

England's Owen Farrell (right) and Ben Youngs during a training session (pic Andrew Matthews/PA)

Daggers blog: Up for cup after trouble on trains

Giant Dagenham & Redbridge FC signage during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Daggers turn attentions to FA Cup clash at Carshalton

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham and Redbridge and Mauro Vilhete of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Barking boss eager to build on recent form and feel good factor on trip to Chalfont

Max Bradford attacks for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists