Police appeal for information about man with links to Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 15:18 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 11 September 2019

Luke Wall is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Essex Police.

Luke Wall is wanted on recall to prison. Picture: Essex Police.

Essex Police

Essex police are looking for a man wanted on recall to prison.

Luke Wall, 25, also goes by Luke McCarthy or John O'Reilly and has links to Dagenham.

He is also known to frequent the Blackshots area of Grays, Stanford-le-Hope, Sidcup in Kent and Suffolk.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He has cropped, strawberry blonde hair and may have facial hair.

Anyone with information on Wall's whereabouts is asked to call Grays police station on 101 and ask for Operation Halfback.

