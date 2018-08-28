Search

Hunt for conman who scammed Dagenham pensioner out of £200

PUBLISHED: 13:27 18 January 2019

Police are looking to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Police are looking to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A pensioner was scammed out of £200 after being told she owed money for decorating work - but none had been carried out.

The conman even returned to the 82-year-old’s home in Foxlands Road, Dagenham, on a second occasion - but was caught on a CCTV camera that the victim’s daughter had installed after the first incident.

Police have now released a picture of a man they want to identify in connection with the scam.

They are also asking anyone who was in the Foxlands Road area on December 11 or 12 and saw a man acting suspiciously to get in touch, and would also like to hear from anyone who may have been approached by the man pictured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pc Schlosz at the East Area Command Unit on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

