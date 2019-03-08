Police appeal to identify man who died from almost 100% burns

Police are asking for people from the eastern European community to come forward. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man who died from almost 100 per cent burns may have worked as a casual labourer in Barking and Dagenham, police believe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police Detectives are appealing for dashcam footage and information to identify the victims of a fatal fire on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Officers were originally called at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, June 18 to reports of a fire on land next to the southbound carriageway of the A406 near Ilford.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended alongside officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS).

The two victims, both believed to be homeless and aged in their 40s, were living under tarpaulin on a temporary campsite constructed on scrubland that police believe was home to a small number of people.

The man who had sustained almost 100pc burns was found nearby the site by LFB.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel, by LAS where he sadly died within hours of arrival.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Saturday, June 22.

A second injured man managed to make it to the roadside.

He was taken by LAS to the specialist burns unit at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, where he remains in an induced coma in a critical condition.

The identities of both men are as yet unconfirmed.

Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command are urging any members of the public who can provide information that will help them establish the identity of the two victims, to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine, leading the investigation, said: "We are releasing additional details today, including the locations of the hospitals, as we really need to hear from anyone who knows or think they may know either or both of these men to help us with our investigation.

"I am particularly appealing to the east European community to come forward, as we think both men may be of Romanian origin.

"We believe that the deceased man may have been called Majea or Manea, but we do not know if this is a first name, surname or even a correct name, while the second man in hospital in Essex might be called Pedro, or Petra, but again we can't be sure this is right.

"We've also been told that both men may well have worked as casual labourers in the east London area of Ilford or Redbridge or Barking and Dagenham, as the area where this fire took place is close to the borough border.

"Perhaps you employed them, or worked with them?

"If you know anything at all, however insignificant you think it might be, we really need to hear from you as it might be the piece of information that we need to piece together the bits of information we currently have in order to create a fuller picture of what happened."

Det Ch Insp Considine said police are also keen to hear from anyone who knows how the fire was caused.

"We know that after it started, two men came out onto the A406 in an attempt to seek assistance from passing drivers," he added.

"Did you see these two men on the verge when you were driving past, or do you have relevant dashcam footage?

"If so, please contact us - this was a horrific incident which has caused one man to lose his life, and may claim the life of another."

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, murder and attempted murder.

One has been charged, while the other, aged 37, remains in custody at an east London police station.

Anyone with information should call 101 or the incident line number 020 8345 3865 quoting either Operation Rochefort or 9090/18JUN.