Parents hail 'hero' who saved their six-year old son from dog attack in Dagenham

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, aged two, mum Sandeep Kaur, dad Harpal Singh and Arjun, six, at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King Archant

A six-year-old boy attacked by a dog as he walked home from school will be scarred for life, his parents have revealed.

Artan Mahmood rescued Arjun from the attack. Picture: Manthura Athman Artan Mahmood rescued Arjun from the attack. Picture: Manthura Athman

Arjun Grewal was mauled as he walked home from school with his mum and two-year-old sister in Ilchester Road, Dagenham.

The Dorothy Barley school pupil was unable to see out of his swollen left eye for three days, suffered two broken ribs with scratches and bites to his cheek, forehead, shoulder, stomach, back and chest.

Dad, Harpal Singh Grewal, said: "We're very lucky he is safe. His whole life he will be suffering. Before this he was very active. He's just scared a little now. He doesn't want to see people."

Arjun's mum, Sandeep, yelled at her son to run after the dog attacked on November 19.

Arjun's bloodied school shirt. Picture: Jon King Arjun's bloodied school shirt. Picture: Jon King

Neighbour Artan Mahmood heard screaming outside before his terrified wife Manthura Athman banged on the living room window, screaming at him to open the front door.

He rushed out to see Arjun trying to beat the dog away and a teenage boy attempting to drag it off.

Artan kicked the animal before pulling it back, throwing it to one side, scooping up Arjun and dashing to his door.

Arjun's coat showing a tear where the dog attacked. Picture: Jon King Arjun's coat showing a tear where the dog attacked. Picture: Jon King

But the animal leapt at the 29-year old's back, sending them crashing onto the pavement. The gym-goer shielded Arjun with his body, but the dog kept attacking.

Retail worker Artan grabbed a shovel from a neighbour, hitting the dog whose jaws were locked on to Arjun. It let go after Artan hit it with a bin but chased them to the house.

They dashed inside with Artan beating it back before his wife slammed the door shut.

"We could hear it scratching the door. It jumped at the window, growling. The boy was so scared. He told my wife, 'Please hold me, please hold me'," Artan said.

Harpal, a roofer at Jas Roofing Ltd, said: "If this man had not come outside. If God had not sent him. He's a very good man."

But the humble hero said: "Any passing person would have done the same thing."

A Met spokeswoman said that three people were arrested on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and having a prohibited dog in public. They have been released under investigation.