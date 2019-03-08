Search

Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 19:02 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 10 May 2019

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page

Lee Page

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after a man was seen with a gun on the A13 near the Barking flyover.

This was reported to police at 4pm today. Officers traced the car and a man was arrested. He has been taken to an east London police station.

As part of the operation, armed and unarmed police arrived at an address near Langley Gardens in Dagenham. Officers remain in the area.

No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.

Man stabbed in Dagenham Heathway

A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound on Monday in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: GOOGLE

Autistic man who faces losing his disability car ‘will be trapped in his home’

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his Mum Karen.

Gangster Roy Shaw features in new book aimed at ‘setting the record straight’

RoyShaw being congratulated after his first round victory over Donny 'The Bull' Adams in 1975. Pic: PA

Eight ‘stylish’ homes in Dagenham completed by council

Be First commercial director Iain Ferguson, council leader Darren Rodwell and Margaret Mitchell on Tarling Close. Ms Mitchell recently moved into a home on the development. Picture: Andrew Baker.

Doctor apologises for communication breakdown before Ford Dagenham striker’s death

Vera Sime, a Ford Dagenham striker, mother of three, and greatgrandmother. Picture: submitted

