Man arrested as armed police arrive in Dagenham

Armed police in Langley Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Lee Page Lee Page

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after a man was seen with a gun on the A13 near the Barking flyover.

This was reported to police at 4pm today. Officers traced the car and a man was arrested. He has been taken to an east London police station.

As part of the operation, armed and unarmed police arrived at an address near Langley Gardens in Dagenham. Officers remain in the area.

No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.