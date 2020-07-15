Search

Arrest made after boy, 14, stabbed in broad daylight in a Dagenham park

PUBLISHED: 09:09 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 15 July 2020

A boy, believed to be 14, was stabbed in Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

One person has been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed in broad daylight in a Dagenham park.

Police were called around 4.50pm on Tuesday, July 14, to reports of a male suffering a stab injury following an incident in Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road.

The boy, believed to be aged 14, was taken to hospital. His injury is not considered serious.

A Met spokesperson said: “One male – no further details – has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody.

“Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7522.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

