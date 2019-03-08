Drugs deaths: Two men arrested in Barking

Police arrested two men in Barking on Friday, August 2. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Detectives investigating six suspected drugs-related deaths in south Essex have arrested two people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three men and three women died between July 28 and 30.

Tests to identify the drug or substance involved are under way but police focus remains on Class A drugs.

A 26-year-old man from London and a 29 year-old man from Grays were arrested in Barking on Friday afternoon on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They are both in custody.

Essex Police are re-iterating their message that Class A drugs are dangerous and urge people not to take them at any time, but particularly not at the moment.

They say the tests being completed are complex and may take some time to get the results. Until they have those results they will not speculate about what drugs or substances may be involved.

If you have any information about the deaths of the sale of Class A drugs - either in south Essex or elsewhere in the county - please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You may also want to watch:

Police continue to advise anyone who has taken Class A drugs and feels unwell or concerned to seek medical advice.

Public Health England has issued the following advice:

"We are urging drug users to be extra careful about what they are taking. We strongly advise them not to use alone and to test a small amount first.

"They need to look out for each other and be alert to any signs of an overdose, such as lack of consciousness, shallow or no breathing, 'snoring', and blueing of the lips and fingertips.

"They should immediately call for an ambulance and use any available naloxone if someone overdoses on opioids. We strongly advise all dependent drug users to get support from local drug services.

NHS England has issued this advice:

"Anyone who is concerned about a medical problem and isn't sure what to do, can get help online or over the phone using NHS 111.

"Visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 from your phone for advice. NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"If it is a medical emergency - if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk - call 999."