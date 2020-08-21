Gale Street stabbing: Three arrested and two charged after ‘violent disorder’ near Becontree Station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch Archant

Three men have been arrested in connection with “violent disorder” near Becontree Underground station earlier this week.

Police investigating a car crash and “large fight with weapons” in Gale Street, Dagenham, on Monday, August 17, have charged two people with violent disorder and dangerous driving.

One appeared at an east London court yesterday and has been remanded and recalled to prison.

The other will appear in court today.

The third person who has been arrested is still under investigation.

Det Sgt Mark Paterson, of the east area gangs and engagement team, said: “I am seeking any further or additional information, footage or witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“In particular, I am also actively looking for one other individual reportedly involved in this incident, and would urge them to come forward.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual can contact police in confidence.”

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Police believe three cars, including a silver Mercedes and a white Vauxhall Corsa, had collided and a man inside the Corsa was then stabbed.

All involved fled the scene before police arrived.

A short time later, a man in his 20s attended a hospital with stab injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Sgt Mark Paterson on 101 or Tweet @MetCC, quoting reference Cad 6362/17Aug20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.fearless.org