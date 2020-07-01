Search

Dagenham and Upminster men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 12:17 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 01 July 2020

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked on Arisdale Close in South Ockendon. Picture: Google

Men from Dagenham and Upminster have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in South Ockendon.

Police were called to Arisdale Close during the early hours of Wednesday, July 1, to a report that three men had attacked a man with what was described as a large knife.

Officers and paramedics found a man aged in his 20s with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a stable but critical condition, though his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.

A 22-year-old from Dagenham, a 20-year-old from Upminster and a 23-year-old from South Ockendon have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in police custody.

Chief Inspector Natalia Ross said: “Our officers remain at the scene as the investigation progresses and we will have additional officers on patrols in the area.

“We urge anyone who has concerns or information about the incident to speak to our officers.”

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of what happened.

Information can be reported to Grays CID through the Essex Police website here referencing incident 40 of July 1.

Alternatively, call 101 or anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

