Search

Advanced search

Students find solutions to knife crime and youth violence using digital technology

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2020

Barking & Dagenham College students at the Amazon Web Services project briefing. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Barking & Dagenham College students at the Amazon Web Services project briefing. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

Archant

Young people in the borough are exploring ways of using technology to help address youth violence and knife crime.

Barking & Dagenham College students at the Amazon Web Services project briefing. Picture: Barking & Dagenham CollegeBarking & Dagenham College students at the Amazon Web Services project briefing. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

It's part of an eight-week digital challenge set by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for students from four Digital Career Colleges across the country, including 18 from Barking and Dagenham College.

The students, who are aged 16 to 20, were given their challenge in a project briefing session at AWS headquarters in London.

They're working in groups of six on one of three briefs, which were chosen from more than 500 ideas submitted in the first stage of the project.

The "live" task must be managed in the same way as any other real industry project.

The students will have two project meetings and a product design workshop with the client during the eight weeks, focusing on design, finance and the project plan.

The teams will return to the AWS offices in March to present their solutions to the panel of judges, with a range of prizes up for grabs for the winning teams.

You may also want to watch:

Joe Maya, 18, from Dagenham, who is studying IT, said: "I love gaming and my dream is to be a computer game designer.

"I want to get experience of working in a team and improve my presentation skills, so this project is perfect for me."

This is the fourth year the digital project has been run by the Career Colleges Trust with AWS.

Youth charity The Prince's Trust and the BBC have come on board as new partners this year.

Representatives from London Sport, Marylebone Cricket Club and UK Active are also on the judging panel.

The Prince's Trust project lead for youth violence Helen O'Connor said: "This is a brilliant opportunity for young people to develop confidence and skills for their futures, as well as have their voices heard on issues that affect their lives, such as overcoming youth violence."

The project aims to inspire the next generation of digital technology experts in the UK.

AWS head of UK and Ireland public sector Chris Hayman said: "Introducing young people to the latest and most innovative cloud technologies is critical for both today's workforce and the workforce of the future. We can't wait to see what innovative ideas they develop to support charities such as The Princes Trust in tackling problems affecting communities across the UK."

Most Read

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Revealed: How Dagenham home of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets could look

Artist's impression of how the markets could look. Picture: City of London Corporation

‘This is the future of the building industry’: Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Most Read

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Revealed: How Dagenham home of Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets could look

Artist's impression of how the markets could look. Picture: City of London Corporation

‘This is the future of the building industry’: Final pre-fabs go up at Barking site

L to R: Sam Parry from Be First, Clive Harris, a construction manager at Rollalong, Cllr Cameron Geddes and Bruce Dunford, projects director at Rollalong. Picture: Andrew Baker

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

East London Football Podcast: West Ham misery, O’s seal a much-needed win, and the McMahon effect

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia (left) and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Barking captain Cohen says they will not stop fighting as they face in-form Chelmsford

Ilford Wanderers RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Forest Road on 11th January 2020

Students find solutions to knife crime and youth violence using digital technology

Barking & Dagenham College students at the Amazon Web Services project briefing. Picture: Barking & Dagenham College

c2c named ‘most punctual’ service in the capital

c2c has also won the rail industrys Golden Whistle award for best operational performance in London. Picture: c2c

McMahon demands Daggers follow up long-awaited league win

Luke Croll of Dagenham and Redbridge and Callum Roberts of Notts County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24