Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Dagenham man lured by 17-year old girl to Anerley car park where he was fatally stabbed by her accomplices, court hears

PUBLISHED: 17:25 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 24 October 2019

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham who was fatally stabbed in Anerley. Picture: Met Police

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham who was fatally stabbed in Anerley. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A 17-year old girl lured the victim of a fatal stabbing to a car park so her mates could steal his BMW, a court has heard.

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham believed he was meeting a 17-year old girl he had been chatting to on social media when he was driving into a car park in Anerley, south London, on November 4 last year.

But instead he was set upon, suffering 16 stab wounds to his torso, back and shoulders, dying in Samos Road despite medics' efforts to save him.

Brandon Griffith, 20, of Malcolm Close, Penge; Chaise Gray, 24, of Harding Court, South Norwood; Kevin Lusala, 22, of Eldred Drive, Orpington; an 18-year old from Penge and the girl from Croydon who can't be named for legal reasons, deny murder and conspiracy to rob.

Jurors at their Old Bailey trial heard on October 24 that Ayodeji had been contacted by the girl over Snapchat, arranging to meet the 22-year old in his car.

However, she was in fact acting as a honeytrap, setting up Ayodeji on the understanding that the boys were going to rob him, but not thinking he would be killed, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

Jurors were shown CCTV of the defendants' movements following the attack with some seen going out to buy alcohol while others headed to Mr Lusala's flat in Orpington.

The jury was also shown mobile phone records from the day before the attack up to November 8 which reveal Mr Lusala went by the nickname "Crim".

Around lunchtime on November 4, none of the defendants were in touch with each other by phone because they were together preparing for and executing their attack, the court heard.

The records show Mr Lusala trying to phone two other girls after Ayodeji's death because he knew they had information which could incriminate him.

The pair who knew the defendants allege Mr Gray had either admitted to them, or they had overheard him admit, that he took Ayodeji's car. The defendant didn't suspect they would eventually go to the Met, the court heard.

Neither of the girls responded to Mr Lusala's calls because they were already on their way to the police, jurors heard.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Dagenham family raising £1,000 in memory of animal-loving mum who lost battle with breast cancer

Teresa Wright with her grandson Jack O'Connor, five months. Picture: Catherine O’Connor.

Man rushed to major trauma centre after collision in Barking

A collision has closed a road and caused delays. Picture: Google

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Boy, 8, and girl, 13, found after going missing from Barking

Two children reported missing have been found safe and well. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Most Read

Dagenham family raising £1,000 in memory of animal-loving mum who lost battle with breast cancer

Teresa Wright with her grandson Jack O'Connor, five months. Picture: Catherine O’Connor.

Man rushed to major trauma centre after collision in Barking

A collision has closed a road and caused delays. Picture: Google

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Boy, 8, and girl, 13, found after going missing from Barking

Two children reported missing have been found safe and well. Picture: Met Police

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Keeping discipline is key for England against All Blacks in World Cup semi-final test

England's Billy Vunipola at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match at Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan.

West Ham boss Pellegrini understands how hard it is to be consistent

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Rugby: England ‘ready for heavyweight contest’ with All Blacks

England's Owen Farrell (left) and head coach Eddie Jones during a press conference at The Hilton Tokyo Bay Hotel.

Rugby: Six Saracens in England team for World Cup semi-final

Owen Farrell during a training session at the Arcs Urayasu Park, Chiba.

Dagenham man lured by 17-year old girl to Anerley car park where he was fatally stabbed by her accomplices, court hears

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham who was fatally stabbed in Anerley. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists