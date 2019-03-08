Dagenham man lured by 17-year old girl to Anerley car park where he was fatally stabbed by her accomplices, court hears

A 17-year old girl lured the victim of a fatal stabbing to a car park so her mates could steal his BMW, a court has heard.

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham believed he was meeting a 17-year old girl he had been chatting to on social media when he was driving into a car park in Anerley, south London, on November 4 last year.

But instead he was set upon, suffering 16 stab wounds to his torso, back and shoulders, dying in Samos Road despite medics' efforts to save him.

Brandon Griffith, 20, of Malcolm Close, Penge; Chaise Gray, 24, of Harding Court, South Norwood; Kevin Lusala, 22, of Eldred Drive, Orpington; an 18-year old from Penge and the girl from Croydon who can't be named for legal reasons, deny murder and conspiracy to rob.

Jurors at their Old Bailey trial heard on October 24 that Ayodeji had been contacted by the girl over Snapchat, arranging to meet the 22-year old in his car.

However, she was in fact acting as a honeytrap, setting up Ayodeji on the understanding that the boys were going to rob him, but not thinking he would be killed, the court heard.

Jurors were shown CCTV of the defendants' movements following the attack with some seen going out to buy alcohol while others headed to Mr Lusala's flat in Orpington.

The jury was also shown mobile phone records from the day before the attack up to November 8 which reveal Mr Lusala went by the nickname "Crim".

Around lunchtime on November 4, none of the defendants were in touch with each other by phone because they were together preparing for and executing their attack, the court heard.

The records show Mr Lusala trying to phone two other girls after Ayodeji's death because he knew they had information which could incriminate him.

The pair who knew the defendants allege Mr Gray had either admitted to them, or they had overheard him admit, that he took Ayodeji's car. The defendant didn't suspect they would eventually go to the Met, the court heard.

Neither of the girls responded to Mr Lusala's calls because they were already on their way to the police, jurors heard.

The trial continues.