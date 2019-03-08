Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez murder trial: Blood-stained jacket may prove defendant was not at scene of attack

Blood on a jacket belonging to a murder trial defendant might prove he was not at the scene of the attack, a court has heard.

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez from Dagenham thought he was meeting a 17-year old girl he had been chatting to on Snapchat when he was driving into an Anerley car park on November 4 last year.

But instead he was set upon, suffering stab wounds to his torso, back and shoulders, before dying in Samos Road.

Brandon Griffiths, 20, of Malcolm Close, Penge; Chaise Gray, 24, of Harding Court, South Norwood; Kevin Lusala, 22, of Eldred Drive, Orpington; Jamie Marshall, 18, from Burham Close, Penge and the girl from Croydon who can't be named for legal reasons, deny murder and conspiracy to rob.

At an Old Bailey trial on Tuesday, November 5, jurors heard details from forensics experts who examined blood stains on items of clothing belonging to the defendants and Ayodeji's blue BMW Sedan.

There were "extensive" blood stains on a black coat belonging to Mr Griffith and spots on Nike trainers worn by Mr Lusala, the court heard.

Expert witness, Mike Bishop, said the blood would have been airborne before landing on the shoes but he could not determine exactly what action led to the drops hitting them.

Mr Bishop agreed after Julia Smart QC, defending Mr Lusala, asked if the blood on the trainers could have resulted from "an already injured" Ayodeji's coughs or attempts to breathe.

The expert also agreed with Mr Griffiths' barrister, Michael Turner QC, who asked Mr Bishop to confirm that his analysis had failed to show whether the stains on the coat were made during the assault or transferred to it from a source of Ayodeji's wet blood later on.

Andrew Bell, a senior forensic scientist for the Met, said blood stains found in areas around the front passenger seat of the BMW matched Ayodeji's DNA.

He told the court there were "numerous spots of blood" on surfaces inside the car with certain marks resulting from an "impact" inflicted either on a bleeding person or an object "wet with blood".

The trial continues.