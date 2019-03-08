Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Ang Pham was sentenced at the Old Bailey for the manslaughter of Tina Nyugen. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

A mother whose 11-month-old was killed by a babysitter working illegally in the UK has described her daughter's final moments.

Anh Pham was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Monday, August 12 after being found guilty of the manslaughter of Tina Nguyen, who died from a bleed on the brain after being looked after at the 27-year old's Barking home on October 5, 2017.

Describing the moment she heard her daughter had been injured, Tina's mother, Huong Nguyen, said: "I felt as if everything collapsed on me.

"I had not lost Tina then and felt there was hope because the ambulance was there.

"I wanted to hold Tina. The doctor let me hold my daughter's hand.

"I felt her heart was beating faster and Tina was in fear."

It wasn't until Ms Nguyen found out her daughter was being moved to another hospital when she realised how serious it was.

"The doctor told me she was not responding. I wanted to beg the doctor to do what he could. I felt that if I lost my daughter I didn't want to live.

Ms Nguyen described being allowed to hold her daughter.

"I was crying and praying. I wanted a miracle to happen so Tina would come back," she said.

The 36-year old described watching Tina's heart rate monitor.

"I said to Tina, 'Don't leave me'," she added.

But Tina died later that same day.

Ms Nguyen said: "It hurt and it still hurts. I feel like I have nothing to live for."

Tina's mum, an asylum seeker who was working in a nail bar, booked Pham after she posted a Facebook ad offering a babysitter service on a Vietnamese community group.

Ms Nguyen met Pham and arranged for her to start babysitting Tina which she started on September 16, 2017.

On the day before she died, Tina demanded more attention than usual because she was teething and had a runny nose.

The next day Tina was no better and Pham suggested Ms Nguyen look after her, but the widow, whose husband had died previously in Vietnam, said she couldn't.

Judge Martin Spencer said: "That must have annoyed you. It was going to be a very onerous time looking after Tina as it had been the previous day.

"It seems to me things were particularly difficult that day," he added.

While in her care, Tina was reluctant to feed needing all the attention and crying more than normal.

But Pham shook Tina hard and threw her due to her "mounting frustration".

"You must have known this would create a risk of significant harm to Tina," the judge said.

In desperation, Pham knocked on a neighbour's door pleading for help. Paramedics took her to Queen's Hospital in Romford before she was transferred to Great Ormond Street where doctors battled to save her.

The judge heard Pham was of previous good character and had made immediate attempts to save Tina with no thought for her own immigration status. The offence was also committed as a consequence of an accumulation of incidents which saw Pham "momentarily" lose control.

But Pham's actions were a breach of trust and Tina was a "particularly vulnerable" victim, the judge said.

Sentencing, Judge Spencer, said: "All those involved in the attempts to save Tina, including a neighbour, did all they could but in reality there was no hope."

On what Pham did, Judge Spencer said: "This act was intrinsically dangerous. Injuries of this kind do not happen when someone falls off a bed or sofa."

Pham, of Sutton Road, was sentenced to six years in prison with a recommendation she serve three. She will also be subject to a deportation order on her release. She was ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.