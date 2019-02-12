Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

TfL rail chief reassures public after Barking shooting and Becontree stabbing

PUBLISHED: 13:45 26 February 2019

Barking station after the teenager was shot. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

Barking station after the teenager was shot. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

Archant

A rail chief has moved to reassure the public following the shooting of a man and stabbing of another in separate attacks around train stations.

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance and policing at Transport for London (TfL), said: “London’s transport network is a safe, low crime environment.

“Thankfully serious incidents like this are very rare. The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority, which is why staff are rostered at all stations when open.”

Police were called to Barking station at about 11.30pm on Wednesday to what they at first thought was a stabbing but later turned out to be a shooting after a small bullet was found in the teenage victim’s belly.

He was left in a serious condition as a result of the attack, police said.

Officers arrested Beinvenu Vangu, 25, of Wood Green, Haringey on Sunday. He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and having a firearm when prohibited for life.

He is due to appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on March 25.

In the second, separate attack at about 11.25pm on Friday the victim, whose age has not been disclosed, suffered life-changing injuries, according to the Met.

He is believed to have got on a train at Barking after being stabbed in Station Parade before police and paramedics were called to Becontree station where he was found.

Ms Hayward added that there are more than 12,000 CCTV cameras on the network with TfL working with the British Transport Police to make sure trains and stations are safe and secure.

“We encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses a crime to report it as quickly as possible, so offenders can be brought to justice,” Ms Hayward said.

Most Read

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Barking and Dagenham man charged with 11 counts of historic child sexual abuse appears in court

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Police appeal after teenager is shot at Barking station

Barking station after the teenager was shot. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

Most Read

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Barking and Dagenham man charged with 11 counts of historic child sexual abuse appears in court

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Police appeal after teenager is shot at Barking station

Barking station after the teenager was shot. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham thump Billericay to reach Shield final

Action from Dagenham's Essex Presidents Shield semi-final win at Billericay (pic: Dagenham RFC)

Daggers forward Adeloye says he relished physical battle with Sutton

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jamie Collins of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

TfL rail chief reassures public after Barking shooting and Becontree stabbing

Barking station after the teenager was shot. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

Police set-up ‘dispersal zone’ in Barking centre to tackle anti-social behaviour

The dispersal zone in Barking centre will be in place from 7am Tuesday until 7am Wednesday. It allows police to break-up groups of more than two people and escort under-16s home after 9pm. Picture: MPS.

Eight people flee Chadwell Heath flat fire

Firefighters were called to Avenue Road in Chadwell Heath on Saturday morning. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists