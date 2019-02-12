TfL rail chief reassures public after Barking shooting and Becontree stabbing

A rail chief has moved to reassure the public following the shooting of a man and stabbing of another in separate attacks around train stations.

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance and policing at Transport for London (TfL), said: “London’s transport network is a safe, low crime environment.

“Thankfully serious incidents like this are very rare. The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority, which is why staff are rostered at all stations when open.”

Police were called to Barking station at about 11.30pm on Wednesday to what they at first thought was a stabbing but later turned out to be a shooting after a small bullet was found in the teenage victim’s belly.

He was left in a serious condition as a result of the attack, police said.

Officers arrested Beinvenu Vangu, 25, of Wood Green, Haringey on Sunday. He was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and having a firearm when prohibited for life.

He is due to appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on March 25.

In the second, separate attack at about 11.25pm on Friday the victim, whose age has not been disclosed, suffered life-changing injuries, according to the Met.

He is believed to have got on a train at Barking after being stabbed in Station Parade before police and paramedics were called to Becontree station where he was found.

Ms Hayward added that there are more than 12,000 CCTV cameras on the network with TfL working with the British Transport Police to make sure trains and stations are safe and secure.

“We encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses a crime to report it as quickly as possible, so offenders can be brought to justice,” Ms Hayward said.