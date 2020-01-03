Regeneration firm offers free bus tour of Barking and Dagenham's regeneration

A free bus tour returns for its third year to take people around the borough to learn more about all the changes. Picture: Be First Archant

An organisation is offering people the chance to learn more about developments in the borough by taking its free bus tour.

Stops include Barking Riverside and the Dagenham film studio site. Picture: Andrew Baker Stops include Barking Riverside and the Dagenham film studio site. Picture: Andrew Baker

Be First, Barking and Dagenham Council's regeneration firm, has announced the third year of its tour designed to give passengers an insight into the area's building projects.

Its managing director, Pat Hayes, said: "Our mission is to accelerate growth in the borough so that we can provide homes and jobs for local people.

"It's a huge task and we hope to deliver 50,000 new homes and 20,000 new jobs over the next 20 years.

"But to appreciate the scale and the opportunity, it's not enough to read about it - you have to see it with your own eyes."

Guide, Charlie Forman, leads the tour, providing insights into the past, present and future of the borough.

It starts and finishes at Barking Town Hall and does a circuit of the borough, with the Ice House Quarter, Barking Riverside and the Dagenham film studio site included.

The monthly tours can be booked on a first come, first served basis at: eventbrite.co.uk/e/barking-or-bust-tour-dynamic-dagenham-too-tickets-54360653177.