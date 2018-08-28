Search

Bosses of magazine Inside Success Union are fined for selling in Barking without a licence

PUBLISHED: 10:28 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 04 February 2019

The bosses of Inside Success Union, Stockwell have been fined £2,500 and banned from street trading after a group of youngsters working for the organisation were caught selling its magazine in Barking town centre. Picture: INSIDE SUCCESS UK

The bosses of Inside Success Union, Stockwell have been fined £2,500 and banned from street trading after a group of youngsters working for the organisation were caught selling its magazine in Barking town centre. Picture: INSIDE SUCCESS UK

A company developing young people’s skills has been fined £2,500 for street trading without a licence after a group of youngsters were caught flogging its magazines.

Bosses David Sonowo and Darren Olawale of Inside Success Union, which is based in Stockwell, south London, were also been banned for a year from trading in the borough’s streets.

Council enforcement officers spotted up to 20 youngsters working for the organisation trying to sell the mags in Barking town centre last July.

The council fined Sonowo and Olawale at that time telling them they needed a licence to sell goods or services in a street.

But despite this the group continued to trade in the town.

Inside Success UK appears on the mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s website which names Olawale. The firm’s aims are to “develop the skills, capacities and capabilities of young people”.

Sonowo and Olawale were ordered to pay £2,500 in costs to Barking and Dagenham Council following a trial at Romford County Court on January 3.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, Cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “We’re determined to stamp out the actions of people who undermine our valued businesses and traders.

“We know residents are concerned about rogue traders and we’ll continue to look out for anyone breaking the rules. We won’t hesitate to prosecute any traders found doing this.”

“We welcome businesses in our borough, but they have to respect our community and act in a manner that is socially responsible.”

