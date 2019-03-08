Barking and Dagenham Council ‘first’ to offer staff paid leave over domestic abuse

The council will offer victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse 10 days of unpaid leave. Pic: Ken Mears Archant

Barking and Dagenham Council staff experiencing domestic abuse will get up to 10 days paid leave under new plans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The local authority recently announced plans for a commission to explore attitudes towards the crime which includes controlling, threatening and violent behaviour between partners or family members.

Just under 40 per cent of its workforce live in the borough.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration said: “We are proud to be the first council in the country to adopt this policy.

“As the borough’s biggest employer, domestic abuse directly impacts our employees. We are committed to keeping our employees and residents safe.

“Our policy for employees who are enduring, witnessing or using abusive behaviours has been reshaped to provide support to managers and colleagues so they can assist victims, and challenge and support alleged perpetrators to change.”

The council hopes the time will allow men and women to leave abusive partners safely knowing their livelihood is secure.