Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking and Dagenham Council ‘first’ to offer staff paid leave over domestic abuse

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 March 2019

The council will offer victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse 10 days of unpaid leave. Pic: Ken Mears

The council will offer victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse 10 days of unpaid leave. Pic: Ken Mears

Archant

Barking and Dagenham Council staff experiencing domestic abuse will get up to 10 days paid leave under new plans.

The local authority recently announced plans for a commission to explore attitudes towards the crime which includes controlling, threatening and violent behaviour between partners or family members.

Just under 40 per cent of its workforce live in the borough.

Cllr Maureen Worby, cabinet member for social care and health integration said: “We are proud to be the first council in the country to adopt this policy.

“As the borough’s biggest employer, domestic abuse directly impacts our employees. We are committed to keeping our employees and residents safe.

“Our policy for employees who are enduring, witnessing or using abusive behaviours has been reshaped to provide support to managers and colleagues so they can assist victims, and challenge and support alleged perpetrators to change.”

The council hopes the time will allow men and women to leave abusive partners safely knowing their livelihood is secure.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

Appeal to find missing Barking woman

Rokshana Adbur from Barking was last seen on Saturday. Picture: MPS

A13 crash sees two lanes closed

A13 Goresbrooke interchange eastbound around where the accident happened. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

Appeal to find missing Barking woman

Rokshana Adbur from Barking was last seen on Saturday. Picture: MPS

A13 crash sees two lanes closed

A13 Goresbrooke interchange eastbound around where the accident happened. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers endure disastrous defeat at Havant

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking and Dagenham Council ‘first’ to offer staff paid leave over domestic abuse

The council will offer victims and perpetrators of domestic abuse 10 days of unpaid leave. Pic: Ken Mears

Moreland hails Barking’s display in success over Maldon

Action from Barking's victory over Maldon in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Taylor pleased Daggers remain on course to beat drop ahead of Havant trip

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Angelo Balanta's opener against Bromley in the Vanarama National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Stephen Port: Filming starts of BBC drama about Barking serial killer

Stephen Port
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists