Meeting to quiz police about crime in Barking and Dagenham to be held

PUBLISHED: 11:04 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 14 March 2019

Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Dagenham & Redbridge managing director Steve Thompson (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

The chairman of a police watchdog group has urged people to attend its next meeting following the death of Jodie Chesney.

Tributes have been paid to Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in a park in Harold Hill. Photo: FacebookTributes have been paid to Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in a park in Harold Hill. Photo: Facebook

Stephen Thompson, who chairs Barking and Dagenham’s safer neighbourhood ward panel, called on the public to join its members as they quiz police on crime in the borough.

Mr Thompson, who is also managing director of Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club, said: “If people have got questions they would like to ask regarding what happened recently or in general then this is their opportunity to address senior police officers.

“It seems to me that residents from Barking and Dagenham might want to come along following recent events.”

Explorer Scout Jodie, 17, was stabbed to death in a park in Harold Hill on March 1. A march against knife crime is due to take place on Sunday.

The safer neighbourhood panel’s public meetings happen twice a year and anyone living in the borough can attend.

One of its purposes is to hold the police to account.

The meeting at Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club in Victoria Road starts at 6.30pm today (March 14).

For more information about safer neighbourhood meetings email stacey.gibson@lbbd.gov.uk

