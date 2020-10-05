Search

Barking boy, 15, charged after police officer stabbed

PUBLISHED: 15:02 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 05 October 2020

A female police officer was stabbed after she and a male colleague challenged two teenagers in Chapter Street, Westminster. Picture: Google

A 15-year-old from Barking and another teenager have been charged after a police officer was stabbed.

Around 3.40pm yesterday (Sunday, October 4), two police officers – a man and a woman - challenged two people in Chapter Street, Westminster, following an attempted robbery of a grocery store.

During the incident, the female officer received a stab wound to the abdomen.

She was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Two boys, both 15, were later arrested and charged and due to appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court today (Monday, October 5).

The boy from Barking was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm against a police officer; assault by beating of an emergency worker, in relation to the male officer; attempted robbery; threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place; assault by beating; and criminal damage.

The other teenager, from Hampshire, was charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker; attempted robbery; threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place; assault by beating; and criminal damage.

