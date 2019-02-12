Search

Company director is accused of the manslaughter of worker who was crushed to death

PUBLISHED: 14:00 22 February 2019

Han Rao outside Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jon King

Han Rao outside Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jon King

Archant

A company director has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a man at a Barking warehouse.

Han Rao of Naomi Street, Deptford is alleged to have killed 39-year-old Marian Iancu, who died after being crushed while operating machinery in Rippleside Commercial Estate in November 2015.

Mr Rao, who moved to the UK from China in 2010, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court when he appeared in the dock on Thursday.

On top of the charge of manslaughter, Mr Rao faces two counts of failing to discharge general health, safety and welfare duties to employees and to Mr Iancu at TLW Ltd, a logistics firm based in the Renwick Road estate.

The same two charges were also brought against TLW.

The court heard that Mr Rao’s passport is now with the Home Office and that his business was unlikely to mean he would need to travel abroad.

District Judge Gary Lucie heard that the 33-year-old father-of-two no longer saw any of the witnesses for the prosecution.

Judge Lucie said: “You can’t be tried here. This has to go to the crown court.” Mr Rao, who denies the charges, was given conditional bail and told to appear at the Old Bailey on March 21.

Under his bail conditions, Mr Rao must continue to live at his home address, not leave the country, apply for international travel or go to an international airport or railway station.

Judge Lucie said: “If you breach any of these you will be brought before the court and it may affect whether you stay on bail.”

