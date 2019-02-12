Search

Police set-up ‘dispersal zone’ in Barking centre to tackle anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 11:59 26 February 2019

The dispersal zone in Barking centre will be in place from 7am Tuesday until 7am Wednesday. It allows police to break-up groups of more than two people and escort under-16s home after 9pm. Picture: MPS.

MPS

MPS

Police have established a ‘dispersal zone’ in Barking centre, allowing them to break-up groups of more than two people.

The zone is meant to disrupt anti-social behaviour. It is in place from 7am today until 7am tomorrow.

The area covered roughly centres on Barking station, the boundary running along Abbey Road, Northern Relief Road, Cecil Avenue, St Erkenwald Road and St Pauls Road.

Police powers while the zone is in place also allow officers to take anyone under 16 home if they are unaccompanied between 9pm and 6am.

Research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has shown that dispersal orders can just cause problems for neighbouring areas, rather than solving them.

The research has also suggested they can alienate young people, who feel unfairly harassed for being in public places.

Use of the tactic requires approval from a police Superintendent and the local authority.

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

Man stabbed at Becontree station

The man was stabbed at Becontree Station. Pic: Archant

Man charged for Barking shooting

Barking Station. Picture: Google.

Barking and Dagenham man charged with 11 counts of historic child sexual abuse appears in court

Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Police appeal after teenager is shot at Barking station

The stabbing took place in barking station last night. Pic: Twitter@itsiwilliams

