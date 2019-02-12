Police set-up ‘dispersal zone’ in Barking centre to tackle anti-social behaviour
PUBLISHED: 11:59 26 February 2019
MPS
Police have established a ‘dispersal zone’ in Barking centre, allowing them to break-up groups of more than two people.
The zone is meant to disrupt anti-social behaviour. It is in place from 7am today until 7am tomorrow.
The area covered roughly centres on Barking station, the boundary running along Abbey Road, Northern Relief Road, Cecil Avenue, St Erkenwald Road and St Pauls Road.
Police powers while the zone is in place also allow officers to take anyone under 16 home if they are unaccompanied between 9pm and 6am.
Research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has shown that dispersal orders can just cause problems for neighbouring areas, rather than solving them.
The research has also suggested they can alienate young people, who feel unfairly harassed for being in public places.
Use of the tactic requires approval from a police Superintendent and the local authority.
Comments have been disabled on this article.