Police set-up ‘dispersal zone’ in Barking centre to tackle anti-social behaviour

The dispersal zone in Barking centre will be in place from 7am Tuesday until 7am Wednesday. It allows police to break-up groups of more than two people and escort under-16s home after 9pm. Picture: MPS. MPS

Police have established a ‘dispersal zone’ in Barking centre, allowing them to break-up groups of more than two people.

There is a #DispersalZone for #Barking town centre covering the area shown in the attached map. This is in place from 7am this morning, until 7am tomorrow helping us combat anti-social behaviour. This is being enforced by #EstatesTeam and @MPSAbbeyKG team. 4861EA pic.twitter.com/TgWDEEyeCU — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) February 26, 2019

The zone is meant to disrupt anti-social behaviour. It is in place from 7am today until 7am tomorrow.

The area covered roughly centres on Barking station, the boundary running along Abbey Road, Northern Relief Road, Cecil Avenue, St Erkenwald Road and St Pauls Road.

Police powers while the zone is in place also allow officers to take anyone under 16 home if they are unaccompanied between 9pm and 6am.

Research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has shown that dispersal orders can just cause problems for neighbouring areas, rather than solving them.

The research has also suggested they can alienate young people, who feel unfairly harassed for being in public places.

Use of the tactic requires approval from a police Superintendent and the local authority.