Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Barking drug dealer denies organising a van to take teenger’s alleged killers to area of his death

PUBLISHED: 11:05 08 February 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: Supplied by family

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: Supplied by family

Archant

A 20-year-old drug dealer from Barking has denied organising a van to take Tavis Spencer-Aitken’s alleged killers to the Nacton area of Ipswich on the day of his death.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court, Adebayo Amusa said he wasn’t aware of a plan to find a member of the Neno gang to attack in revenge for a confrontation in Ipswich town centre earlier in the day.

Amusa, who denies being a member of the rival J-Block gang, denied going in a delivery van with some of his co-defendants to Iris Close, Ipswich, where a metal bar was picked up before going to Packard Avenue where Tavis was stabbed to death.

Amusa denied hitting the teenager with a bottle during the attack and then going in the van to Yeoman Close where a knife used in the attack was dropped into the River Gipping.

During his evidence, Amusa admitted being a drug dealer since the age of 13 or 14.

He accepted that selling drugs was dangerous and he ran the risk of being robbed by customers or other dealers.

Asked by prosecution counsel, Sarah Przybylska: “How do you protect yourself from being robbed?” He replied: “To be honest I don’t think about it. If it happens it happens.”

Asked: “Do you feel confident you won’t be robbed because you would be able to defend yourself?” Amusa replied: “I don’t carry a knife.”

In the dock with Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age. They all deny murdering 17-year-old Tavis.

During his evidence Amusa claimed he was in the town centre dealing drugs when Tavis was murdered on June 2.

He denied “being deliberately vague” about his movements on the afternoon of Tavis’s death.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial continues.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Guilty: Man who murdered wife at their Rush Green home weeks after taking out life insurance

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

Brenda Woodards of Margarets florist which was robbed last Saturday. Brenda was held at knifepoint while robbers raided the till.

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

Work is being carried out on Rainham Road South between March and July. Picture: Google Maps

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

Lee Brown died while on holiday in Dubai. Pic: Brown family

Most Read

Guilty: Man who murdered wife at their Rush Green home weeks after taking out life insurance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

#includeImage($article, 225)

Call for CCTV cameras after robbers hold knife to florist’s stomach during Chadwell Heath shop raid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dagenham gas mains to be replaced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dubai authorities refusing to provide evidence for inquest into death of Dagenham man on holiday

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers aim to deliver and tame Dragons in Wrexham

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Luke Summerfield of Wrexham (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking drug dealer denies organising a van to take teenger’s alleged killers to area of his death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: Supplied by family

Chadwell Heath shopkeeper fined £1,000 after selling single cigarette to underage teenager

Rahil Raval, 46, director of Rose Lane Convenience Store, Rose Lane, Chadwell Heath sold one cigarette outside of its packaging to a person under 18. Picture: GOOGLE

Barking hope to get better of Ilford on return to league action

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Dagenham 88 Runners take on London Winter Run 10k as well as various parkruns

Jenny O'Hanlon, Denise Woolston, Irene Campen and Christine at the Winter Run 10k (Pic: Dag 88s)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists