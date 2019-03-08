Council clampdown on litter bugs sees 28 fines issued in one street

Cllr Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER

The council has slapped 28 fines on litter bugs who targeted a single street in a grime crime crackdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man was caught with the Class B drug in Sunningdale Avenue, Barking. Picture: Google The man was caught with the Class B drug in Sunningdale Avenue, Barking. Picture: Google

Barking and Dagenham Council staff have issued 22 £150, two £100 and four £75 penalties for fly-tipping, urinating in public and littering in Sunningdale Avenue, Barking.

The fines spree followed complaints from neighbours.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “People who live in and around Sunningdale Avenue told us they were fed up of the selfish people who were spoiling their street for others.

“The fines send a strong message to the offenders: we won’t tolerate this in our borough. We will continue to work hard and listen to our residents to make our streets safer and cleaner.”

Cllr Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger Cllr Margaret Mullane is the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Pic: Andreas Grieger

In total, 24 of the fines were issued to people who live in the avenue while four were handed to businesses and residents in surrounding streets.

Sunningdale Avenue is within a public service protection order (PSPO) zone which restricts behaviour affecting a community’s quality of life.

To date, 26 of the 28 fines have been paid.