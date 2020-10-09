Search

Barking man faces court charged with drugs offences in Kent

PUBLISHED: 13:36 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 09 October 2020

Ashley Clayton, 23, of Galleons Drive, Barking appeared before Medway Magistrates Court on October 8, where he was remanded in custody. Picture: Google

Archant

A man from Barking has been charged with dealing Class A drugs in Kent.

Ashley Clayton, 23, of Galleons Drive was charged with one count each of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and of heroin after being arrested in Barking on Wednesday, October 7.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 8) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court at a later date.

