Barking man faces court charged with drugs offences in Kent

Ashley Clayton, 23, of Galleons Drive, Barking appeared before Medway Magistrates Court on October 8, where he was remanded in custody. Picture: Google Archant

A man from Barking has been charged with dealing Class A drugs in Kent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Ashley Clayton, 23, of Galleons Drive was charged with one count each of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and of heroin after being arrested in Barking on Wednesday, October 7.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 8) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court at a later date.