Barking man faces court charged with drugs offences in Kent
PUBLISHED: 13:36 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 09 October 2020
A man from Barking has been charged with dealing Class A drugs in Kent.
Ashley Clayton, 23, of Galleons Drive was charged with one count each of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and of heroin after being arrested in Barking on Wednesday, October 7.
He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 8) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court at a later date.
