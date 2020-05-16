Search

Appeal after staff member assaulted at Barking station

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 June 2020

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

BTP

Police investigating an assault on a staff member at Barking station have released a picture of someone they would like to speak to.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said that the staff member was assaulted by a woman who was challenged for not having a valid ticket.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened at 6.20pm on Saturday, May 16, or who recognises the woman pictured is asked to come forward.

Officers believe she may have information which could help their investigation.

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 260 of 16/05/20, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

