Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP BTP

Officers investigating the rape of a man at Barking station have released a CCTV picture of someone they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

The victim, in his 20s, is believed to have been raped in the men’s toilets between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, March 7. He continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Inspector Jeremy Banks said: “We’ve been conducting extensive enquiries into the incident, and we believe that the man in the CCTV image could have vital information which would assist our investigation.

“If you recognise him, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. Likewise, if you were in the men’s toilets around around this time, or noticed anything unusual at the station, please do let us know.

If you recognise the man, text 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 340 of 09/03/20. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.