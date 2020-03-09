Search

Advanced search

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

PUBLISHED: 13:09 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 07 April 2020

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

BTP

Officers investigating the rape of a man at Barking station have released a CCTV picture of someone they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

The victim, in his 20s, is believed to have been raped in the men’s toilets between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, March 7. He continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Inspector Jeremy Banks said: “We’ve been conducting extensive enquiries into the incident, and we believe that the man in the CCTV image could have vital information which would assist our investigation.

“If you recognise him, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. Likewise, if you were in the men’s toilets around around this time, or noticed anything unusual at the station, please do let us know.

If you recognise the man, text 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 340 of 09/03/20. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Firefighters save Nightingale Hospital supplies from Barking industrial blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Kingsbridge Road, Barking. Picture: LFB

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

There With You: Dagenham church providing telephone services

Kingsley Hall in Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Firefighters save Nightingale Hospital supplies from Barking industrial blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Kingsbridge Road, Barking. Picture: LFB

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

There With You: Dagenham church providing telephone services

Kingsley Hall in Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Police officers outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

London Youth Games 2020 season cancelled because of coronavirus pandemic

A sign says it all at the London Youth Games kayak event at the Lee Valley White Water Centre (pic John Moloney)

Coronavirus: Essex cricketers help prepare 1,000 hot meals for NHS staff

Essex cricketers helped cook, package and transport 1,000 hot meals for NHS staff working at hospitals in London and Essex

Coronavirus: Last chance to bid for Buttler’s World Cup winning shirt

England's Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill to win the ICC World Cup final at Lord's

‘Really special’ - Former Daggers striker Paul Benson recalls Conference winning season

Dagenham & Redbridge Captain Danny Foster (left) and Paul Benson celebrate promotion. Picture: PA
Drive 24