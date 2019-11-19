Witness appeal after two teenagers stabbed outside Barking station

The boys' injuries were not thought to be life-threatening. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Archant

Detectives are appealing for witnesses in connection with a double stabbing.

Police at the scene. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Police at the scene. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Police were called to Station Parade, Barking, at 5.55pm on Friday, November 1 after reports of a man seen with a knife.

Officers and paramedics arrived and found two young men with stab injuries.

They were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

A Met spokesman said: "Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of GBH. They have both since been bailed to return on a date in mid-December."

However, enquiries into the full circumstances continue. Anyone with information is requested to call police via 101.

Youngsters who either have information about violence or knife crime, can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity and is independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit knifefree.co.uk