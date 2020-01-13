Search

Barking boy, 17, charged with Gillingham murder after arrest in France

PUBLISHED: 09:34 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 13 January 2020

A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Fox Street, Gillingham, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Picture: Google

A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Fox Street, Gillingham, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Picture: Google

A teenage boy from Barking has been charged with the murder of a man in Gillingham.

The 17-year-old, who can't be named, was arrested by Kent Police in Coquelles, near the French port of Calais, in the early hours of Saturday, January 11. He is set to appear before Medway Magistrates' Court today (Monday, January 13).

A woman in her 40s was also detained on suspicion of assisting an offender and has since been released pending further enquiries.

A murder investigation was launched after a 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Fox Street, Gillingham, on the afternoon of Friday, December 20.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, which includes establishing the whereabouts of a large knife.

Anyone living in Fox Street or the surrounding area who finds such a weapon is asked to report it by calling Kent Police 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/242350/19.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

