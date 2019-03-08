Jailed: Drug dealers from Barking and Dagenham caught after police raids across east London

Sumon Miah. Picture: MPS Archant

Three drug dealers from Barking and Dagenham have been jailed following a series of police raids across east London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradley Joseph-Bernard. Picture: MPS Bradley Joseph-Bernard. Picture: MPS

Three drug dealers from Barking and Dagenham have been jailed following a series of police raids across east London.

Sumon Miah, 23,of Blake Avenue, Upney, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. He was sentenced to three years and three months at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Bradley Joseph-Bernard, 30, of Middleton Grove, Barking, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to three years at the same court.

Mohammed Osman, 25, of Scholars Way, Dagenham, was sentenced to two years and nine months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Mohammed Osman. Picture: MPS Mohammed Osman. Picture: MPS

The three were part of a 22-strong gang of 19 men and three women who between them ran nine drugs lines in Waltham Forest.

The 22 were arrested following an intelligence-led operation, codenamed Operation Nieuport, targeting violent offenders and gang activity in east London.

During the course of the raids, drugs were seized, along with cash, mobile phone handsets, a handgun, a Samurai sword, three machetes and a can of pepper spray.

Most of the defendants pleaded guilty and were sentenced between October 2018 and March.

Fellow gang members Aaron Nicholas-Wilks, of Acacia Road, Walthamstow, and Tre Fraser, of no fixed address – who together ran the so-called ‘AJ’ drugs line – were the last to be sentenced on Monday.

Det Cons Paul Terrey said: “The sentencing of Nicholas-Wilks and Fraser is the culmination of months of hard work by officers.

“This has led to 22 dangerous individuals being removed from the streets of east London and is a fantastic result which I hope demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drug dealing, the associated violence and anti-social behaviour which plagues communities.”

Nicholas-Wilks, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

Fraser, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and four months in jail.

Joynal Abedin, 24, of Old Bethnal Green Road, Bethnal Green, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. He was sentenced to four years.

Shamun Miah, 28, of Alexia Square, Isle of Dogs, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply. He was sentenced to three years.

Zakariya Miah, 22, of Bernhardt Crescent, Lisson Grove, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply. He was sentenced to three years and three months.

Rahem Baki, 22, of Princes Road, Buckhurst Hill, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply. He was sentenced to three years.

Mansour Hussain, 30, of New North Road, Hainault, was sentenced to two years and four months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to supply.

Osman Maye, 23, of Reminder Lane, Greenwich, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and five months.

Ahsan Iqbal, 24, of Stanmore Road, Wanstead, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was given a curfew and ordered to wear a tag for nine months.

A 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and was given a youth referral order at Barkingside Youth Court.

Alison Wilks, 52, of Acacia Road, Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to allowing a premises to be used for drug supply. She was sentenced to 25 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Stoyan Bliznakov, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years.

Tracy Ashdown, 55, of Whittle Close, Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. She was sentenced to two years suspended for two years.

Shueb Ahmed, 27, of Lea Bridge Road, Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and seven months.

A second 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to one year and six months’ detention at Stratford Youth Court.

Paul Hendricks, 24, of Foundry Approach, Leeds, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to four years and six months.

Paula Gray, 44, of Drapers Road, Stratford pleaded guilty to supplying heroin. She was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Jermaine Sweeney, 34, of Walnut Road, Leyton, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years and six months.

Matthew Harris, 26, of Hatherley Road, Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis. He was jailed for three years.