Search for missing man Dennis Farnall: Police find as yet unidentified body in Barking

A crime scene was put in place at John Sayer Close, Barking, after the discovery of a body on Saturday (December 28). Picture: Google Archant

Police searching for a missing man have found a body.

Police cordoned off Greatfields Park. Picture: London 999 Feed / @999London Police cordoned off Greatfields Park. Picture: London 999 Feed / @999London

The Metropolitan Police confirmed today (December 30) that a body has been found in John Sayer Close, Barking, though formal identification has yet to take place.

A Met spokeswoman said: "A crime scene is in place in John Sayer Close, Barking, following the discovery of a body of a man at around 11am on Saturday, December 28."

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police have been searching for Dennis Farnall, 62, who was reported missing from his home in Stanley Avenue on December 21.

He was last seen on December 20 in the Thames View area wearing a black coat, dark trousers and dark shoes.

As part of the police investigation, on December 24 officers arrested a 53-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery and kidnap.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, kidnap and perverting the course of justice.

All four have been released under investigation.

A number of crime scenes in Barking were established and searched as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information can call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.